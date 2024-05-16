Sydney’s $2 billion dollar commitment to local businesses

Image: Jirapong/stock.adobe.com

The City of Sydney’s new budget directs $2.2 billion in operational expenditure, grants and services over the next 10 years aimed at helping communities and local businesses.

The Council has unanimously endorsed the City’s draft 2024/25 budget and approved it for public exhibition and feedback.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the long-term financial plan will help support local businesses, creatives and those most vulnerable.

“As the community continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and struggles with cost of living pressures, we continue to provide grants and support for our businesses, creatives and most vulnerable.

An operational expenditure budget includes $579.3 million over the next year that will support local businesses and maintain community facilities, parks and open spaces, quality roads and waste collection:

$24 million on parks and tree maintenance.

$13 million on road and footway maintenance.

$33.6 million on building maintenance and cleaning.

On top of this, $236.5 million will be spent on more than 400 capital works, including:

$42.7 million on public domain improvements including Crown Street upgrade works, George Street north pedestrianisation and Dixon Street enhancements. Over the next four years, investment includes $10 million on Victoria Street, $22.5 million on Sydney Square and $5 million on Stanley Street between Crown and Riley Streets.

$24.9 million on the bicycle network including Castlereagh Street North, Oxford Street West and Liverpool Street cycleway. Over the next four years, more than $59 million will be spent on 7.3km of cycleways, including Glebe to Ultimo along Kelly, Wattle and Mary-Ann streets, and O’Dea Avenue and Wellington Street in Waterloo, supported by $29.3 million in grants.

$17.1 million on improving properties across the community and commercial portfolios including $2.8 million on Sydney Park brick kilns, $7.5 million on Green Square Public School and community spaces, and $4.8 million on the development of the Huntley Street Recreation Centre.

$12.4 million on open space and parks, with significant works on Gunyama Park and the Perry Park sports field. Over the next four years, $5.2 million will be put towards upgrading Ward Park in Surry Hills and $4.9 million on the renewal of Green Park in Darlinghurst with a restored bandstand and a new AIDS memorial garden.

$5 million on footway renewals across the area.

$3.5 million on planting street trees.

$2.7 million on public art projects including new public artwork Yananurala – Tarra/Dawes Point (Patyegerang) and more at Green Square.

More than $28.7 million will be allocated in the 2024/2025 grants and sponsorship budget.

A $38 million cultural and creative budget has also been allocated for projects over the next 12 months.