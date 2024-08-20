Sydney University launches new Biomanufacturing Incubator

Image: IM Imagery/stock.adobe.com

A new Sydney University Biomanufacturing Incubator will help biologists in fabricating organoids and cell models that imitate natural tissue via 3D bioprinting.

Currently, it’s most common use is a one size fits all model which prints cells within biomaterial scaffolds that provide basic tissue cues.

That’s where the Faculty of Medicine and Health’s newly established Biomanufacturing Incubator comes into play.

It is a multidisciplinary initiative that aims to unify areas around the University of Sydney already independently working in the field, led by Professor Steven Wise and Associate Professor Khoon Lim.

Wise is a cardiovascular bioengineering researcher and a National Heart Foundation Future Leader Fellow whilst Lim is a biomedicine researcher and Australian Research Council Future Fellow.

Biomanufacturing is a technology that has promised to be able to engineer human organs for people.



“What’s big in our field right now is a combination of 3D bioprinting with cells. I realised that we should do something about bridging the divide between little balls of cells, and something that could really help someone,” said Wise.

Currently, industry practice is to have companies make and sell 3D bioprinters to individual researchers or labs, who conduct their research in silos. Professor Wise said this is what’s holding back progress.

“It’s hard to progress new ideas down the translational pathway because there’s no unified effort where everyone is working together,” said Wise.

Wise plans to capitalise on the areas that Australia already excel in.

“We’ve got the best scientists who do cell culture in their respective discipline, and close links to Local Health Districts and teams who conduct clinical trials,” said Wise.

He said everything has fallen into place, all he did was come along and connect the dots.

“The University of Sydney is making this once in a lifetime investment in the infrastructure and we’re working with top scientists and engineers, mixed with technology that everyone’s excited about,” said Wise.

Biomanufacturing is a field that excels through multidisciplinary collaboration.

“If you’re going to move towards making an off-the-shelf pancreas or a place where beta cells can grow and cure diabetes, you need engineers and chemists, but you also need the best diabetes people,” said Wise.

A diverse technology with broad capacity, bioprinting can add value across all disease states.

The Biomanufacturing Incubator will bring in Faculty of Medicine and Health cell biologists who work across vascular systems, facial reconstruction, eyesight, dentistry and diabetes, and pair them with bioprinting experts to plug them into a “biomanufacturing way of thinking”.

“What I love about biomanufacturing is we’re at the dawn of it,” said Wise.

A big hurdle is ensuring these materials are safe for a human.

As they’re built now, 3D bioprinters are constrained to a small subset of materials that can be put through them, with the cells trying to stay alive in that printed material.

Wise and Lim hope to see the printing technology evolve with the industry, which could expand the scope for what materials are possible.

One of the Incubator’s key priorities is to innovate the bioinks and gels used for printing, so that diverse types of cells such as brain cells, or cells that could help treat diseases like diabetes, can survive.

“We want to get through these early barriers and showcase the value it can add to the work of non-bioprinting researchers,” said Lim.

“We’re doing this because we want to fundamentally transform a disease state. We want to go after big ideas like a cure for diabetes.

“We want to provide those next generation materials that have been promised my whole career.”

Wise co-chairs the biomanufacturing working group for the Sydney Biomedical Accelerator (SBA), a partnership between the University of Sydney, Sydney Local Health District and the NSW Government.

The partnership aims to see a world-leading health, education and biomedical research complex established in Sydney in 2027.

The working group includes researchers and technicians from science, medicine, engineering and the Sydney Local Health District.

Designed biomedical advanced manufacturing facilities for the SBA that will integrate fundamental, pre-clinical, and clinical research with expertise in biomedical and tissue engineering and advanced manufacturing.

“This will be a great space with cutting edge printers and will sit alongside dedicated labs and spaces for startups and industry collaboration.,” said Wise.

“We are two or three years out now so it’s time to tap into a translational mindset, so we are ready to make the most of the opportunities on offer when the SBA opens.”

The Biomanufacturing Incubator adds another important element to the University’s strength in this area.

It is set to complement existing research programs and collaborations in drug discovery and organoid innovation, and core research facilities such as Sydney Analytical.