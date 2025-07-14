Sydney tunnel factory creates 700 manufacturing jobs

Image: Rose Makin/stock.adobe.com

A new purpose-built manufacturing facility in Emu Plains is now operational, supporting the construction of Sydney’s second harbour tunnel and delivering a significant boost to local manufacturing and employment in Western Sydney.

The Emu Plains site will manufacture over 13,000 concrete segments and 1,400 culverts to form the structural base of the Western Harbour Tunnel – a 6.5km underground link connecting the Warringah Freeway in North Sydney with the M4 and M8 motorways at Rozelle Interchange.

Premier Chris Minns said the high-tech facility is a city-shaping investment. “This is a city-shaping project which is literally being manufactured piece by piece in Western Sydney,” he said. “It provides a massive boost for our state’s manufacturing capability, bringing more jobs and opportunity to Western Sydney.”

The factory will support two of the largest tunnel boring machines (TBMs) in the Southern Hemisphere, set to arrive later this year. Once assembled beneath Birchgrove, the TBMs will excavate 1.5km beneath Sydney Harbour to connect Birchgrove and Waverton.

Minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison said the new facility will also promote gender diversity in trades. “Of the 700 jobs created, we have set a target of 50 per cent female participation,” she said. “The Western Harbour Tunnel is one of 23 government pilot projects trialling increased targets for women in trades.”

The site is expected to operate for up to three years and could be repurposed for future infrastructure projects, providing a lasting manufacturing legacy.

Minister for domestic manufacturing Courtney Houssos described the project as a modern example of government procurement powering local capability. “We’re backing Western Sydney workers by providing them the tools, opportunities and facilities to deliver this critical piece of infrastructure, right at their doorstep,” Houssos said.