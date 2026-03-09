Australian researchers have developed an ultra-compact artificial intelligence (AI) chip that performs calculations using light, operating at the speed of light.

The prototype, created entirely at the Sydney Nano Hub at the University of Sydney, represents a significant advance in energy-efficient computing. Traditional chips rely on electrons flowing through circuits, generating heat and limiting performance. By contrast, the new nano photonic chip uses photons – particles of light – to carry out computations. As light passes through nanoscale structures within the chip, these structures themselves perform the calculations, forming an artificial neural network that mimics brain-like processing.

The nanostructures are only tens of micrometres wide, roughly the diameter of a human hair. Despite their size, the chip can perform computations on the picosecond timescale—a trillionth of a second—allowing for unprecedented speed and efficiency.

“We’ve re-imagined how photonics can be used to design new energy-efficient and ultrafast computer processing chips,” said Professor Xiaoke Yi, director of the Photonics Research Group at the University of Sydney. “Artificial intelligence is increasingly constrained by energy consumption. This research performs neural computation using light, enabling faster, more energy-efficient and ultra-compact AI accelerators.”

The researchers tested the chip by training it to classify more than 10,000 biomedical images, including breast, chest, and abdomen MRI scans. In both simulations and physical tests, the nanophotonic neural network achieved classification accuracies between 90 and 99 percent.

Photonics—the control of light particles—has long powered technologies such as lasers, fibre-optic networks, and medical imaging. Applying it to AI hardware is a recent development driven by rising global demand for energy-efficient computing.

PhD student Joel Sved, who contributed to the prototype’s design, said the technology demonstrates how intelligence can be embedded directly into nanoscale photonic structures. The University of Sydney team now plans to scale the technology to larger photonic neural networks, potentially paving the way for sustainable AI infrastructure that meets growing computational demands without increasing energy use.