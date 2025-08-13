Sydney readies for global IAC space gathering

Image: Gilmour Space

Sydney is preparing to host the 76th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) – the world’s most prominent space event – with a week-long program of free public events that promise to bring the wonders of space down to Earth.

From 29 September to 3 October 2025, IAC 2025 Space Week will see up to 10,000 astronauts, scientists, engineers and space leaders from more than 80 countries converge at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Darling Harbour.

Organised by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) in partnership with the Space Industry Association of Australia (SIAA), Australian Space Agency and NSW Government, the week will culminate in IAC 2025 Space Day – Powered By LEGO® Play.

The public program will be delivered with support from the NSW Department of Education, Powerhouse Museum, One Giant Leap Australia Foundation and the Sydney Science Fiction Film Festival. Activities will take place across key locations including Martin Place, Seymour Centre and Parramatta.

Free attractions include astronaut encounters – featuring Australia’s own Katherine Bennell-Pegg – a 10-metre inflatable astronaut in Martin Place, live science demonstrations, and the opportunity to record a message for a deep space broadcast at the Powerhouse Museum. Visitors can meet science fiction authors, spacesuit designers, and explore precinct festivals and pop-up exhibitions across the city.

On Friday 3 October, IAC 2025 Space Day will offer all-ages activities during the NSW school holidays, such as meeting Roo-ver – the Australian rover headed for the Moon – operating mini rovers, and having a Sketch-Bot draw a portrait to be sent on the mission. LEGO play zones, STEAM workshops and mission patch competitions will also feature.

“I’m pumped to welcome my fellow astronauts from around the world to Sydney and to meet as many people as we can as part of IAC 2025 Space Week,” said Bennell-Pegg. “Space is exciting, it’s awe-inspiring, it’s used by every single one of us every day, and it’s happening right here in Australia.”

The Powerhouse Museum will align its 2025 Sydney Science Festival with IAC 2025, presenting talks, workshops and activations throughout the week. The festival will close with a free science day at Parramatta Square on Saturday 4 October, including astronaut meet-and-greets, spacesuit patch making and a custom Fortnite lunar mission game.