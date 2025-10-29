A new solar panel recycling facility has officially opened at Bankstown Airport as part of the NSW Government’s ongoing commitment to increase recycling capacity and ease pressure on landfills.

Developed by PV Industries, the facility is capable of processing up to 6,000 tonnes of solar panels per year, with each panel processed in under 90 seconds. The site is expected to divert approximately 200,000 panels from landfill annually.

The Australian start-up has developed two proprietary technologies – the Deframer and Deglasser – that can recover up to 90% of a solar panel’s materials by weight.

NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) chief executive Tony Chappel said the EPA provided $3.3 million in funding to help establish the commercial-scale facility.

“This new Bankstown facility is a game changer, with the capacity to take large amounts of solar panel waste and drive new end-markets for recovered glass and critical minerals,” Chappel said. “It’s estimated by 2035, solar panel waste in NSW could reach up to 63,000 tonnes per year, so facilities like this will be critical to managing this growing waste stream.”

Six drop-off points have already been established across the state, including in Bankstown, Dubbo, Maitland, Newcastle, Thornleigh and the Central Coast, strengthening the collection network for end-of-life panels.

PV Industries co-founder James Petesic said the company was grateful for the support of the EPA and industry partners.

“The NSW EPA had the foresight in 2019 to establish the Circular Solar grant program, the first of its kind in Australia, to futureproof NSW’s solar recycling capacity,” Petesic said. “It enabled us at PV Industries, a local Sydney start-up, to bring our Deframer and Deglasser to life and ensure we are ready for the pending wave of end-of-life solar panels.”

A second facility, operated by Sircel Ltd, has also begun operations in Parkes and will process around 160,000 solar panels or 3,500 tonnes per year.