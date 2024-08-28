Sydney company awarded contract for landing craft bow ramp

Image: Navantia Australia

Navantia Australia has awarded Sydney based Halliday Engineering, a contract for manufacturing the replacement bow ramps for the Canberra class Amphibious Assault ship (LHD) Landing Craft (LLC).

Halliday Engineering have collaborated with Navantia Australia’s Melbourne based engineering team for the design enhancement of the LLC ramps.

The project involves the transfer of European Intellectual Property to Australia and an Australian SME.

It includes overseeing minor engineering enhancements which will improve the operational integrity and longevity of these ramps to support Royal Australian Navy’s amphibious capabilities.

The new enhanced design is engineered to streamline maintenance and improve functionality.

100 per cent of the Australianised manufacturing process is performed in Halliday’s Rozelle facilities, just 10 kilometres from the Garden Island Defence Precinct, and involves local technical support, labour, and material suppliers.

Michael Stove, head of Supply Chain for Navantia Australia, stated that this project is a fantastic example of Navantia Australia’s dedication to increasing Australian Industry Capability.

“Projects like this are incredibly rewarding and is an exemplar of Australian manufacturing at its very finest as they exhibit stellar professionalism from both parties. The ramp production is currently on budget and ahead of schedule, with 35 per cent completion,” said Stove.

The contract is for an initial three bow ramps with the possibility of a further three.

Each ramp is delivered with custom designed and certified travel frames to support their transportation and storage.

The new ramps are manufactured to both Original Equipment Manufacturer and Lloyd’s Register specifications, using Halliday’s Lloyds Register certified welding procedures and welders.

Luke Halliday, Managing Director, Halliday Engineering, is proud to back Navantia Australia and the Commonwealth’s efforts to support the Royal Australian Navy’s fleet.

“Our commitment to building, maintaining, and upgrading naval assets within Australia highlights our dedication to the maritime industry. With over 170 years of experience, Halliday Engineering has been a stalwart in this sector, a legacy that will be upheld through the collaborative work with Navantia Australian and the Department of Defence,” said Halliday.

“This partnership is crucial in advancing our workforce, expertise, and technologies essential for safeguarding Australia’s borders.”

The Canberra class LLCs are a fundamental part of Australia’s amphibious capability, facilitating transportation of critical equipment, personnel, and aid assets from ship to shore. Navantia designed and built 12 LLCs at its San Fernando shipyard in Spain.

This shipyard is specialised in the design and construction of patrol boats and light frigates, including Navantia’s Alfa3000 that the Australian Government selected for consideration of its General-Purpose Frigate program.