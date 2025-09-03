Swinburne launches digital skills training for manufacturers

Image: Swinburne University

Swinburne University of Technology has been selected to deliver digital skills courses to workers in the construction and advanced manufacturing industries as part of the Victorian Government’s Digital Jobs Program.

Announced by minister for economic growth and jobs Danny Pearson, the initiative will see Swinburne provide short courses and workshops to help workers adapt to rapidly evolving technologies.

“As a dual-sector institution that is defined by technology and innovation, we recognise how much technology is transforming the advanced manufacturing and construction sectors,” said Swinburne pro vice-chancellor of vocational education and training, Madelyn Bolch.

“It’s been rewarding to be able to create future-focused short courses and workshops that can equip people with the practical skills required to adopt the technologies transforming these industries.”

Swinburne’s director of the Factory of the Future and Digital Innovation Lab, Professor Prem Prakash Jayaraman, said the university would use its Industry 4.0 facility to address digital skills shortages.

“We’re thrilled to be utilising our dedicated digital manufacturing Industry 4.0 facility to run a range of industry-led learning courses that address the digital skills gap in advanced manufacturing,” he said.

Between September 2025 and mid-2027, Swinburne will offer six-week courses for participants with both foundational and intermediate digital skills. One-day workshops will also be available for tradespeople and senior leaders wanting a deeper understanding of emerging technologies.

The non-accredited courses will cover areas such as artificial intelligence, building information modelling and digital manufacturing tools.

Ms Bolch said the courses would help workers remain competitive.

“We know many workers in construction need to upskill their digital competency to stay competitive in their careers, and we also know leaders in the field need to be able to empower their teams in adopting digital change,” she said.

Swinburne’s first round of courses, running from September to December 2025, will include:

De-mystifying AI in Manufacturing

Digital Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 awareness and experience workshop

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Leadership workshop

Introduction to Building Information Modelling workshop

AI/ML: Foundational skills for Engineering Applications

De-mystifying Industry 4.0/Digital Manufacturing

Digital Design & Manufacturing: Applied CAD/CAM for Industry

Professor Jayaraman said these targeted courses reflected industry needs.

“From helping small to medium manufacturing businesses overcome digital technology adoption challenges, we’ve found that these are the skills needed now for real-world deployment,” he said.