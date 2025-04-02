Swinburne invests in AI-driven dental manufacturing

Image: H3D/Swinburne

Swinburne University of Technology has invested in AI-driven technology for dental devices based on Swinburne PhD research.

The investment in technology company H3D, will support the commercialisation of its innovative cloud-based AI Computer-Aided Design (CAD) service for dental laboratories worldwide.

H3D has already transformed the audio manufacturing industry, automating the design of over one million annual custom hearing aid earmolds, noise protection earplugs, and in-ear monitors for customers globally.

The technology behind these innovations was developed through groundbreaking PhD research at Swinburne by Dr Philip Kinsella, now H3D’s Chief Technology Officer. The investment follows Swinburne’s original support of H3D in 2019. Swinburne’s vice-president of Innovation and Enterprise, Dr Werner van der Merwe, says the investment in H3D highlights the impact universities can have on real-world issues, particularly through AI-driven solutions.

“Swinburne is at the forefront of innovation, committed to transforming industries through cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking research. By investing in H3D, we’re excited to support their AI-driven solutions as they reshape dental and audio manufacturing at scale,” Dr van der Merwe said.

The company’s new dental service will add support to its AI technology for designing dental models, custom trays and splints, with plans to expand to other products.

As well as benefiting manufacturers, H3D’s AI CAD technology offers end users improved quality, reduced costs and quicker design times. The technology is already transforming the way thousands of Australians receive the earmolds for their hearing aids.

H3D CEO Iain McLeod says the investment marks an exciting milestone in H3D’s growth and commitment to transforming the dental and audio manufacturing industries, setting the stage for further advancements in custom-fit device technologies.

“This investment from Swinburne has allowed us to accelerate our software development, which involves a combination of AI, 3D and Cloud technologies. “, said Iain Mcleod, CEO,

“Swinburne’s support has been impactful to our company’s growth, both during our early days and now as we expand into the dental industry.”

Next-gen scan-at-home technology

Alongside the AI CAD service, H3D is also developing a 3D smartphone ear scanning app. The app is currently being used by a select group of consumer brands to offer custom fit earphones and hearing protection to their customers from their own iPhone.