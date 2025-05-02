Swinburne contributes to $270.5 million research initiative

Image: Swinburne

Swinburne University of Technology facilities and research expertise will help power a new $270.5 million research initiative set to transform healthcare, aerospace and construction through additive manufacturing.

Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, is revolutionising how products are made, allowing the rapid creation of complex machine parts across a range of sectors.

The Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (AMCRC) is an industry-led initiative bringing together over 100 research, industry and government partners. It has secured $57.6 million in Commonwealth Government funding.

The AMCRC seeks to bring together knowledge from across the sector to revolutionise production processes, enhance productivity, and bolster Australia’s manufacturing capabilities.

Swinburne’s AMCRC lead, Professor Suresh Palanisamy, said the university will contribute its decades of expertise in the sector.

“Swinburne was one of the earliest organisations to adopt 3D printing technologies in the early 1990s in Australia. We have been leading research in this area for several decades, working with industry partners and delivering successful outcomes,” he said.