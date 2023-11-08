Supporting women in energy and manufacturing

Employers and community members across Victoria are invited to have their say on how to boost women’s participation and advancement in manufacturing and energy industries.



Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins today welcomed the release of a discussion paper that marks a crucial part of the Allan Labor Government’s response to the Inquiry into Economic Equity for Victorian Women.

The discussion paper outlines some of the key reasons why women continue to be underrepresented in male-dominated industries like manufacturing where women only make up 31 per cent of the workforce and identifies how industry-specific initiatives are needed to address this.

Minister for women, Natalie Hutchins, said, “Increasing women’s participation in male-dominated industries, especially in trade-based and leadership roles, will help women fully contribute to our state’s economy, towards a more equal state.”

The discussion paper seeks views on how workplaces can increase support and create safe work environments for women from diverse backgrounds, in recognition that some groups of women face additional barriers to participation and career advancement.

It builds on previous industry consultation and includes targeted questions on key aspects of the strategies such as the proposed scope, vision, outcomes, and priority action areas.

It follows the Government’s announcement last week of $840,000 to support four organisations help women to advance to more senior positions, promote respectful culture at work and encourage students to take up a career in the energy or manufacturing.

The programs delivered by the Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union, the National Association of Women in Operations, Victorian Trades Hall Council and Australian Women in Solar Energy forms the first part of a $2.7 million investment to increase women’s participation in the energy and manufacturing sectors.

The strategies aim to attract, recruit, and retain women, while removing barriers in these historically male-dominated workforces. Written submissions to the discussion paper are due via the engage.vic.gov.au/women-energy-manufacturing-strategies by Thursday 30 November.