Supporting South Australian defence businesses to go global

The South Australia Government is helping the SA defence industry develop their businesses so they can play an important role in the SSN-AUKUS build program.

The 2025-26 budget provides $3.3 million in funding over two years to assist SA businesses develop the requisite capability and capacity to enter global supply chains for nuclear-powered submarines and support Australian defence programs.

“South Australia is embarking on a period of significant industry development on an unprecedented scale due to SSN-AUKUS and we need to maximise the benefits to local industry and our economy,” said State Member for Port Adelaide, Susan Close.

“Nuclear-powered submarines are the most complex machines on the planet, and South Australia is the heart of our nation’s endeavour to build them. This requires working with local companies to assist them to scale up for international supply chains.”

South Australia is home to more than 400 businesses which provide goods and services directly to Defence and deliver into the supply chains of prime contractors in Australia and around the world.

South Australia is about to embark on an industrial transformation to support Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine program under the AUKUS agreement.

The State Government wants to help local businesses prepare for the opportunities available by maximising international supply chain connections in critical areas of competitive advantage for the state.

The Defence Supplier Uplift Program will provide financial and technical support to local suppliers to give them a better opportunity to meet the stringent requirements needed to enter the US and UK naval shipbuilding supply chains.