Supporting manufacturers with preventive maintenance

Kito Crosby Australia offers tailored on-site training, ensuring operators are well-prepared for effective equipment maintenance. Images: Kito Crosby

Manufacturers’ Monthly explores how Kito Crosby Australia, with its focus on lifting equipment, aids manufacturers during year-end downtime through preventive maintenance strategies.

In the manufacturing industry, year-end shutdowns provide an opportunity to perform essential maintenance without interrupting production.

This period, when machinery rests and the workforce is reduced, is the ideal time for manufacturers to ensure that all equipment is functioning optimally.

Kito Crosby Australia, known for its reliable and efficient hoisting solutions, highlights the importance of preventive maintenance during this period.

Preventive maintenance: a strategic focus

As Zach Williams, engineering manager at Kito Crosby Australia, explains, preventive maintenance during year-end downtime is a critical opportunity to prolong the life of heavy-duty lifting equipment.

“I oversee product maintenance, support, and safety for Kito hoists, providing preventive maintenance guidance and troubleshooting technical issues,” he said.

“Year-end downtime provides a rare chance to inspect equipment without disrupting production.

“For heavy-duty lifting equipment like the Kito hoist, this is the time to address wear and tear that accumulates throughout the year.”

Kito Crosby Australia offers its customers technical support and ensures that spare parts are readily available, enabling manufacturers to conduct maintenance effectively.

By planning preventive maintenance during shutdowns, companies can identify potential problems early, avoid costly repairs, and ensure equipment is in top condition when operations resume in the new year.

“A well-structured preventive maintenance program identifies wear and tear early, allowing manufacturers to address potential problems before they cause equipment failure,” said Williams.

Best practices for hoist maintenance

When it comes to maintaining lifting equipment, certain practices stand out as essential.

According to Williams, routine cleaning and lubrication of load chains is one of the most critical tasks, often neglected.

“Improper cleaning and lubrication can lead to premature wear of the load chain,” he said.

Limit switches, hooks, latches and brakes should also be inspected regularly to prevent operational inefficiencies and to ensure that the equipment runs smoothly.

Williams also emphasises the importance of following the maintenance recommendations outlined in the equipment manual.

These include cleaning and lubricating the load chain, inspecting cables and the pendant control panel, and adhering to standard discard criteria for each part.

Keeping a detailed log of maintenance activities is also advised to track the hoist’s performance over time.

“It’s also essential to replace worn-out components before they lead to larger issues. Keeping a detailed maintenance log is another important aspect to track the performance and lifespan of the hoist.”

“Furthermore, avoiding the use of non-original market parts and opting for the manufacturer’s original spare and wearable parts, such as trolley wheels and load chains, can significantly maximise the lifespan of the hoist.”

Advanced features simplify maintenance

Kito hoists, known for their robustness and reliability, are designed with features that simplify maintenance.

Key among these is the built-in Count Hour (CH) meter in the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), which track running hours and the number of operations.

These features enable users to plan maintenance proactively, reducing downtime and ensuring that the hoists continue to operate at peak efficiency.

Kito’s design also facilitates quick inspections, with easily accessible components and a strap-on cover that makes routine servicing more efficient.

Additionally, Kito Crosby Australia offers on-site training for hoist operators, ensuring they are well-equipped to carry out maintenance tasks and operate the equipment safely.

Operational efficiency and safety

One of the main goals of preventive maintenance is to ensure that equipment operates efficiently and safely.

By conducting thorough inspections during year-end shutdowns, manufacturers can avoid unexpected equipment failures and reduce downtime during peak production periods.

Regular maintenance not only improves operational efficiency but also enhances the safety of lifting operations.

Kito Crosby Australia emphasises the importance of using Kito original and genuine parts, combined with a strict preventive maintenance program, is essential to improve the safety of users’ operations but also reduced downtime and repair costs.

Ensuring that these components are functioning properly is crucial for both the longevity of the equipment and the safety of the operators. Consequently, they have been able to maintain high operational efficiency throughout their production processes.

A proactive approach to maintenance

Looking ahead, the company is dedicated to helping manufacturers implement year-round preventive maintenance strategies.

It provides technical support and offers detailed maintenance schedules to ensure that checks and repairs are carried out regularly, not just during year-end shutdowns.

With tools such as the Media Hub, Kito also offers customers access to instructional documents, 3D visualisers and animations that enhance maintenance knowledge.

These resources help maintenance teams develop the skills they need to keep equipment running smoothly throughout the year.

In such a fast-paced industry, proactive maintenance can be a game-changer.

By planning preventive maintenance during year-end shutdowns, manufacturers can reduce the risk of equipment failure, extend the lifespan of their machinery, and improve overall operational efficiency.

Kito Crosby Australia, with its commitment to supporting manufacturers and simplifying hoist maintenance, plays a crucial role in ensuring that manufacturers start the new year with confidence, knowing their equipment is in optimal condition.

“Using original Kito parts during maintenance ensures compatibility and reliability, further enhancing equipment performance. Genuine parts are designed to meet the specific requirements of Kito hoists, reducing the risk of failure and prolonging their lifespan,” said Williams.

“Proactive maintenance is nearly three times more cost-effective than reactive maintenance.”

“It helps equipment run smoothly, reduces unexpected breakdowns, and delivers significant long-term cost savings.”