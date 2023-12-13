Supplying an industry leader

Thornton Engineering, a family-owned manufacturer specialising in structural steel, pressure vessels, heat exchangers, plate work and pile casings, relies on a pivotal supply of industrial gases from Air Liquide Australia.

Andrew Thornton, the company’s founder, started his journey in a small workshop on his farm Penhurst, regional Victoria and has since expanded the business into a thriving steel fabrication enterprise that is now a major player in the Australian market.

Thornton’s entrepreneurial spirit began with small-scale projects, initially focusing on serving the rural industry. The workshop eventually grew to employ about 20 people, mainly in the rural sector.

As the business grew, the need for expansion became evident.

So, when Andrew’s son David Thornton showed a keen interest in taking the family business to the next level, it was a turning point for the company

Dave Thornton – who had been studying at RMIT in Melbourne – proposed that they relocate the company closer to the city.

This led to a pivotal decision to move Thornton Engineering to Geelong, where they purchased two 10-acre blocks of land in the suburb of Corio, outside the M1..

Thornton Engineering operations manager Lucas Boogaard explained the company in greater detail to the team at Manufacturers’ Monthly.

“They bought two blocks of 10 acres here in Corio, with a vision to the future and plans of building multiple shops over the years,” Boogaard said.

However, the game-changer for Thornton Engineering was the implementation of a cutting-edge process integration making a slow workshop in a production line called a beamline.

“Soon after building the first plate workshop, Thornton built its first beamline, and the beamline is what allows us to manufacture high quality products quickly and efficiently,” Boogaard said.

The beam line revolutionised its operations, enabling them to produce structural steel with remarkable efficiency. The two extensively equipped Beamlines are designed to turn CAD drawings into fully fabricated structural steel within 48 hours.

This production line encompassed a streamlined process, starting from raw material and culminating in a painted, fabricated steel product.

This innovation allowed them to become a key supplier to the mining industry, providing fast and reliable steel delivery for large-scale projects.

With this newfound success, the company built a second, larger beam line to keep up with the increasing demand.

Thornton Engineering today

Today, Thornton Engineering has grown to employ 220 workers, each playing a unique role in the company’s continued success.

The company has since established itself as a leader in the field of steel fabrication, with 150 skilled workers on the production floor and 70 dedicated individuals in various supporting roles.

“Thornton Engineering is one of the biggest steel fabricators in Australia today,” Boogaard said.

“We now have three divisions including structural steel, structural plate work and pressure vessels and heat exchangers.

“This includes pedestrian bridges, road sign gantries, and even larger projects, such as railway bridges, as well as large pressure vessel tanks” said Boogaard.

Partnership with Air Liquide

As Thornton Engineering’s operations continued to expand, so did its demand for reliable welding and gas, all critical to its success.

“Every part of our process is important, but the majority of the work we do involves welding of steel products,” said Boogaard.

“Our company is built on delivering high quality products quickly, any issues with welding equipment or gas becomes a serious problem.

“We rely on Air Liquide for deliveries every Tuesday and Friday, that suits our needs particularly well, but we are beginning to consider onsite mixers in the near future, said Boogaard.

The onsite mixers are being carefully considered by the management team at Thornton Engineering in conjunction with advice provided by Lau and the team at Air Liquide.

Thornton Engineering currently uses an array of different gases, this includes the Air Liquide ARCAL reference line series of shielding gas products.

Air Liquide welding engineer, Andy Lau explained how he ensures he meets the needs of Thornton Engineering.

“Our usual biweekly delivery service for Thornton provides just-in-time service for customers and frees up working space by avoiding the need for a large storage area for gas and reducing logistics costs,” he said.

“Most importantly, we have five delivery points on Thornton Engineering’s premises that that serve the individual workshops with their gas requirements.”

Air Liquide delivers high quality products for Thornton Engineering

Thornton Engineering has been using ARCAL gases for several years, it is an important part of its welding process and suits the company’s needs for a high quality and robust gas.

The ARCAL Speed gas is designed to increase welding speed whilst simultaneously reducing the need for wire feed and post-weld cleaning. ARCAL Prime is also used by Thornton Engineering, with its high purity it can be used universally but particularly for root shielding.

Lau also recommended that Thornton Engineering utilise ARCAL Force for fast and deep welds which has been pivotal to meeting the needs of the welders at the organisation.

Air Liquide has been working diligently in recent years to improve safety for welders, and is also committed to creating a greener and safer environment. The low fume formulated product is helping to improve worker safety and reduce the exposure to harmful welding fumes relative to traditional welding gases.

Investing for the future

Initially, the Kinetic plate plasma and oxy cutters were purchased by Thornton Engineering solely to support the pressure vessel shop.

These were not going to be able to meet the sheer volume the company needed to be outputting in the coming years so they needed to consider alternatives to help meet the needs of the organisation.

“Running two shifts a day full time, these machines demanded a significant amount of floor space and storage for the incoming plate materials,” Boogaard said.

“This situation was not ideal, it made far more sense to attempt to utilise the space for fabrication as opposed to storage,” he explained.

In response to this challenge, the company made a strategic decision to install a second new Kinetic plasma cutting machine, in the dedicated plate processing shop, using a manifold supplied by Air Liquide.

The specially designed manifold system promotes continuous supply and regulates the flow and the pressure of different gasses to the 2 plate cutting machines.

The manifold system from Air Liquide was introduced to allow the operators to spend more time plate cutting and less time monitoring the flow and supply of gas.

“By segregating our material processing from our fabrication areas, we’ve created an optimised workflow that enhances both efficiency and productivity.”

The addition of a second new Kinetic plasma cutter will significantly enhance the company’s ability to process materials quickly and accurately.

With the new Plate Processing Workshop, not only is Thornton Engineering increasing its production capacity but also optimising the utilisation of its floor space, thus freeing up valuable real estate for fabrication and assembly.

Enabling advanced manufacturing

Thornton Engineering is already a leading player in the steel fabrication space, but it is now taking a leap into the future with its innovative use of robotics to enhance its welding capabilities.

The company, renowned for its commitment to efficiency and precision, has introduced a suite of robots that are revolutionising the welding process in its facilities.

“We also have installed a robot with a plasma and oxy cutting head, in our vessel shop in which we use Air Liquide gas, this is helping us to meet high precision and efficient production timelines,” Boogaard said.

The robots are strategically positioned on-site to operate within the beam lines, streamlining the welding process to maximise efficiency.

In addition, Thornton has also installed a massive 15-metre-wide gantry in their newest workshop, running on a 200-metre rail track, which is the crown jewel of this new facility. The gantry boasts two robots equipped with MIG torches and twin wire capabilities.

The deployment of these robots has significantly boosted the speed and precision of welding operations, allowing it to meet the growing demands of its clients more effectively Boogaard explained, and helping to meet any skills shortages in the coming years.

“These new robots have increased our output speed by almost four times what it used to be, it is a very exciting prospect.”