Supply chain specialists with a vision for advanced manufacturing

Advanced manufacturing offers significant opportunities for job creation, productivity improvement and capability building in Australia, according to the Industry Capability Network’s (ICN) submission to the inquiry into Developing Advanced Manufacturing in Australia.

According to ICN National Office Chief Executive Officer, Warren Jansen, Australia’s manufacturing sector is well-placed to lead the world in technological innovation and global competitiveness.

“Advanced manufacturing can help Australian businesses to innovate, differentiate and compete on a global scale, creating new markets and opportunities for growth,” he said.

“It can also contribute to the development of new industries and the growth of existing ones, particularly in high-growth sectors such as renewables, medical science and defence.”

ICN has been supporting local business and driving economic growth in Australia and New Zealand for nearly 40 years.

This experience gives the networks’ supply chain experts a strong understanding of, and vision for, the manufacturing sector.

“With a mission to promote growth, sustainability and inclusivity, ICN is playing a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of Australia’s advanced manufacturing strategy,” Warren said. “By using ICN’s procurement and supply chain tools, the Australian manufacturing industry can ensure its evolution towards advanced manufacturing is strategic and effective.”

ICN’s pivotal role in propelling this vision of advanced manufacturing centres on its flagship product, ICN Gateway.

“This secure digital platform connects SME manufacturers with supply chains and potential clients, facilitating access to quality work,” Warren said.

“ICN Gateway helps SMEs promote their business capabilities throughout all ICN offices spread across the country. By doing this, they find opportunities to break into new and expanding supply chains.

“Meanwhile, our Australian-wide ICN Industry Specialists leverage our extensive network, to identify growth avenues across sectors like renewables, medical science, transport and agriculture.”

There are currently more than 4640 active manufacturing companies showcasing their capabilities through their Gateway profile.

“This is proof of the platform’s strength and its capacity to connect manufacturers with a range of opportunities and a wealth of industry knowledge,” Warren said.

“The number reflects not only the thriving manufacturing sector but also our value in fostering partnerships that contribute to the expansion of advanced manufacturing within Australia.”

With Gateway at its helm, ICN’s integrated service offering means businesses can choose to use some or all its products in their procurement journey.

“Perspective by ICN is our national capability analysis tool,” Warren said. “It helps governments and project owners undertake supply chain mapping exercises designed to increase their understanding of business capabilities in different regions and sectors.

“Through the extensive data of over 80,000 suppliers on Gateway, we can identify suppliers with manufacturing capability and also do gap analysis, mapping capabilities against specific categories associated to advanced manufacturing.”

“The tool has been used extensively, and successfully, in the Northern Territory and South Australia and by major Commonwealth agencies.

ICN’s end-to-end procurement solution, Procure, is integrated with Gateway, and allows businesses to streamline all their procurement processes into one easy-to-use system.

“Procure is connected to our network of verified Australian companies, so you are sure to find the best fit supplier for your project,” Warren said.

Finally, Insight by ICN allows businesses to view real-time data visualisations, and to track project performance leading to more informed and timely decision making.

“We have nearly 40 years of data, which can be easily digested through custom dashboards meeting customer requirements. It allows you to gain valuable insights, identify trends and anticipate future needs leading to more effective policy making and resource allocation.” Warren said.

In the submission, ICN highlights the important role it can play in helping small and medium manufacturers overcome the challenges of building a solid pipeline of work and accessing quality jobs.

“Our modern, functional and secure platform connects businesses with the resources, expertise and opportunities needed to succeed in advanced manufacturing,” Warren said.

“We can help drive growth, innovation and job creation in this critical sector of the Australian economy.

For more information on ICN, or to connect with a supply chain expert, visit the website or call 1300 961 139.