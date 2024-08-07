Supercharged silk could help regenerate heart tissue

Image: Jelena Rnjak-Kovacina/UNSW

Engineers at UNSW have weaved their magic to create a new material made of silk that could ultimately help regenerate heart tissue.

UNSW researchers, led by Associate Professor Jelena Rnjak-Kovacina, have created a biocompatible material that supports tissue regeneration and offers a more accurate representation of human biology.

Derived from domestic silk moths, the microgel offers an innovative approach to treating cardiovascular diseases and enhancing the body’s natural healing processes.

“Our microgels are made entirely of silk, providing strength comparable to Kevlar while supporting tissue regeneration and biodegradability,” said Rnjak-Kovacina.

It incorporates drugs and proteins and slowly releases therapeutics to support damaged tissue, promoting regeneration and improving heart function.

Beyond cardiac applications, the silk microgel is promising as a skin-wound healing agent, particularly for severe burns and chronic wounds like diabetic ulcers.

“Another application is developing human tissue models in the lab, which mimic real tissue and offer significant benefits for testing new drugs and therapeutics,” said Rnjak-Kovacina.

Rnjak-Kovacina said the microgels’ porous structure allows for better cell interactions and mimics the body’s complexity, offering an effective alternative to traditional hydrogels.

The UNSW research team is also conducting studies on mice to test the microgel’s cardiac repair capabilities, with plans for larger animal trials and eventual human clinical trials.