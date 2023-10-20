Supercharge your small business at a Service NSW Business Booth

The specialised Business Booths will be available from 10am to 4pm and provide face-to-face support for business owners.

Each Business Booth will host a Service NSW Business Concierge who can identify unique business needs and strengths and connect customers to government services or advice to create a tailored plan.

This includes help with applying for licences and permits and accessing mental health support for business owners and employees.

NSW Minister for Small Business Steve Kamper spoke about the booths.

“The NSW Government is focused on removing barriers for small business owners at every stage of their business journey, so to celebrate we are providing Business Booths in Service NSW Centres across the state during Small Business Month,” he said.

“The Business Booths are a wonderful way to connect with the business community while providing free, face-to-face support for people looking to start, run or grow a business in NSW.”

“A strong business idea is the same in any language, in every community and Service NSW can coordinate translating services in any language to be available for an advisory session,” Kamper explained.

The Business Concierge team has supported businesses across NSW more than 460,000 times and respond to more than 150 requests for support from businesses every day.

Business Concierges can also connect business owners with an independent Business Connect or Aboriginal business advisor for help with essential business management topics such as business planning, marketing and cash flow, alongside access to events and online resources with practical insights and business skills development.

There are more than 840,000 small businesses in NSW, which make up 98% of all NSW businesses. NSW small businesses employ 1.8 million people in the private sector, which is around 45% of the state’s private sector workforce.

NSW Small Business Month is a month-long program created for small businesses across the state to attend events aligned to their individual business interests. The theme for October 2023 is My Small Business and is focused on providing assistance and tips on how small businesses can strengthen their business.

To book a pop-up booth appointment, call Service NSW on 13 77 88.