A team of engineers at Monash University has developed a world-first manufacturing method that could transform the way advanced metals are produced, creating an alloy with exceptional strength while challenging more than a century of conventional alloy design principles.

Published in the journal Science, the research demonstrates that using lower temperatures and slower heating rates during manufacturing can allow atoms to organise themselves into highly ordered structures, producing materials with significantly improved performance.

Rather than fully melting metals at extremely high temperatures, researchers adopted a controlled heating process that encouraged atoms to self-organise into interconnected structures. The result was what the team describes as an “atomic architecture” free from the microscopic defects commonly found in conventional alloys.

The approach was tested on an alloy composed of titanium, hafnium, tantalum, niobium and zirconium. Researchers found the material developed a tightly connected nanostructure containing three distinct components.

Testing showed the alloy achieved a compressive yield strength of more than two gigapascals while retaining ductility, allowing it to bend without breaking. According to the researchers, the material is around twice as strong as steel, three times stronger than aluminium, and approximately twice as strong as the same alloy produced using traditional manufacturing methods.

Corresponding author Professor Jian-Feng Nie from Monash University’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering said the findings represented a major shift in alloy development.

“For more than a century, alloy development has focused on composition and processing. Our work suggests that how atoms organise during manufacturing may be just as important,” Professor Nie said.

“The real significance is not just this particular alloy, but the demonstration that atoms can self-organise into defect-free structures in a bulk metallic material, meaning a large, continuous piece of metal, not a thin coating, film or microscopic sample.”

Professor Nie said the discovery could have implications across a broad range of industries if the concept proves applicable to other alloy systems.

“If this concept can be applied more broadly, it could open the door to materials with properties that were previously considered unattainable, with implications for alloy design that could be applied across many systems and industries,” he said.

Associate Professor Yu Zhang of Chongqing University, who completed his PhD at Monash, said careful control of atomic organisation during processing was key to the breakthrough.

“By carefully controlling how the atoms organise during processing, we were able to create a highly connected structure with exceptional strength and stability,” Associate Professor Zhang said.