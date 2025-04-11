Sunshine Coast-built catamaran goes global

Image: Sunshine Coast Council

Cure Marine has launched the first Sunshine Coast-built catamaran, the Cure 55, using advanced carbon fibre and 3D printing technologies.

“We’re proud to see Sunshine Coast businesses like Cure Marine leading the way in high-tech manufacturing and global innovation,” said Sunshine Coast mayor Rosanna Natoli.

The boats are built at Cure Marine’s Coolum Beach headquarters, the lightweight high-performance vessel was designed by Australian naval architect Paul Bury and crafted by Cure Marine’s team.

“Congratulations to the entire team at Cure Marine for delivering to the world this exemplary high-performance vessel,” said Natoli.

The first boat has been named ‘Miyu,’ which means “beautiful moon,” in Japanese will set sail from Mooloolaba to her Gold Coast owners and will make its national debut at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in May.

Cure Marine is expanding its global footprint with five Cure 55 catamarans already in construction and orders received from Australia, Europe, and the United States.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to push the industry forward and to create a world-class product during the development and manufacture of this boat,” said Cure marine co-founder Dave Biggar.

The boats are constructed using the largest 3D printer in the southern hemisphere, each catamaran will feature more than 1,000 3D printed parts and extensive use of carbon fibre.

“Sunshine Coast Council’s Investment Attraction team has been instrumental in helping us establish and expand Cure Marine so we can continue to manufacture and grow right here on the Sunshine Coast,” said Biggar.

The Cure Marine Coolum Beach facility built in 2022, is anticipated to realise a total economic impact of $63.06 million and 215 local jobs.

“It’s impressive to see this level of production stem from the Sunshine Coast,” said Natoli.