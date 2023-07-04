Sunshine and steel in Australia’s manufacturing future

Renewable energy technology is one of the sectors that will be examined by the House Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Resources in its inquiry into developing advanced manufacturing in Australia.

The Committee will hear ideas from stakeholder organisations on how best to develop Australia’s advanced manufacturing capability. Representatives from the health, unions, resource manufacturing, and energy sectors will explore the current advanced manufacturing landscape in Australia, the opportunities and challenges affecting the sector.

Committee Chair, Rob Mitchell MP, said ‘‘This public hearing will afford the Committee a further opportunity to hear the vital views of stakeholders involved in advanced manufacturing. These views will contribute to the Committee’s ability to develop appropriate recommendations to enable the growth of sovereign capabilities and address issues affecting the sectors growth.’’

The public hearing will be held on 5 July 2023 at 9.00 am at the Sydney Masonic Centre, Sydney. It will be audio broadcast on the Parliament’s website www.aph.gov.au.

The Committee commenced its inquiry into developing advanced manufacturing on 15 February 2023. Further information about the inquiry, including the Terms of Reference, is available on the Committee’s website: aph.gov.au/isr.