Sundrive Solar and Trinasolar join forces to boost AUS Solar manufacturing

Image: tope007/stock.adobe.com

Australian solar innovator, SunDrive Solar, and one of the world’s largest solar manufacturers, Trinasolar, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a majority Australian-owned joint venture (JV).

This JV aims to establish cutting-edge solar manufacturing capabilities in Australia.

“This collaboration with Trinasolar, one of the world’s largest and most respected manufacturers, is a testament to SunDrive’s position as a world leader in solar innovation,” said SunDrive CEO, Natalie Malligan.

“This collaboration demonstrates SunDrive and Trinasolar’s mutual belief that Australia’s engine of solar innovation can drive a global solar manufacturing powerhouse, producing the future of clean energy from right here at home.”

This strategic collaboration will strengthen the nation’s energy security, contribute to renewable energy goals, and position Australia as a global leader in solar technology.



SunDrive and Trinasolar are committed to getting Australian-made solar panels on the roofs of Australian homes and businesses, contributing to the country’s goal of becoming a green energy superpower and a future made in Australia.



With SunDrive’s solar technology innovation and Trinasolar’s global manufacturing expertise and state-of-the-art n-type technology, this collaboration will enhance Australia’s ability to competitively produce high-quality solar products locally.

As a part of the new MoU, a new facility is set to create over 300 skilled jobs of the future, ensuring the nation attracts and retains world-leading talent, driving an innovation engine for Australia’s renewable energy sector.



By building a robust and diverse local supply chain for solar products, the JV will also create a more resilient and sustainable domestic energy system.



The collaboration further aims to increase the share of Australian-made solar modules, combining innovative technology to compete both locally and regionally.



It is also set to help Australia maintain its world-leading solar technology development advantage by integrating Australian technology solutions along the solar value chain.



SunDrive will lead an application for funding under ARENA’s Solar Sunshot program, which is crucial to advancing the JV.