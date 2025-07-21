Image: Weld Australia

With the theme Manufacturing Australia’s Future: Local Strength, Global Impact, the Summit is more than a conversation – it’s a call to action.

It will gather leaders across business, government, unions, research, and education to drive a revitalised vision for Australian manufacturing, with a focus on long-term growth, resilience, and sovereignty.

“Despite its proud history, once contributing 28 per cent to the national GDP, manufacturing today represents just 5.9 per cent of Australia’s economy. The challenge is clear. But so too is the opportunity,” said Weld Australia’s CEO, Geoff Crittenden. “Australia is uniquely positioned to reindustrialise and lead in sectors essential to global competitiveness and national security: renewable energy, infrastructure, defence, and critical minerals.

“Manufacturing is at a crossroads. Without a strategic shift, Australia risks becoming increasingly reliant on global supply chains. But with decisive action – stronger local content requirements, better policy frameworks, and workforce investment – we can reclaim a position of strength. This Summit is about setting that agenda.”

Key focus areas will include:

• The critical role of enforceable local content policies in strengthening sovereign capability.

• Unlocking the potential of critical minerals through onshore processing and innovation.

• Building a future-ready workforce with targeted skills development in trades and technical fields.

• Driving industrial innovation to support the clean energy transition and major infrastructure projects.

Expect a high-calibre lineup of confirmed government speakers, including the Hon Tim Ayres, federal minister for Industry and Innovation, and minister for Science; the Hon Anoulack Chanthivong, NSW minister for Better Regulation, Industry, Innovation and Building; and Rebecca McPhee, Deputy Secretary, Investment NSW.

Industry experts will also add their voice to the important discussions, including Richard Denniss, executive director, Australia Institute; Rod Henderson, CEO, AMP Control; Simon Terry, CEO, Dux Hot Water; David Shankey, CEO, Net Zero Economy Authority; and Tim Buckley founder and director, Climate Energy Finance.

The program is designed to deliver practical outcomes, not just dialogue. From policy reform to workforce strategy, participants will have the opportunity to influence the future of manufacturing in a tangible way.

Be part of the conversation that will set the future direction for this vital industry. For more information and to register, visit: https://manufacturingsummit.com.au

With thanks to Major Sponsor, Investment NSW; and Sponsor, the Queensland Government.