The Western Australia Government has partnered with international hydrogen technology companies to develop a business case for new electrolyser manufacturing facilities in Western Australia.

This involved undertaking feasibility studies regarding the potential size, scale, and market for electrolyser manufacturing, as well as assembly and maintenance opportunities.

Hydrogen Industry Minister Bill Johnston said developing a global-scale electrolyser manufacturing industry in WA will enable the State to better position itself in the renewable hydrogen supply chain.

“An update of WA’s Renewable Hydrogen Strategy is currently under way, which will consider options to explore how gaps in the supply chain can be addressed,” he said.

“Companies seeking to pursue electrolyser manufacturing opportunities in WA are encouraged to apply for grant funding under the next round of the Investment Attraction Fund.”

Findings from the Knowledge Sharing Report, by ITM Power and Linde Engineering, provide clear opportunities around manufacturing capabilities.

The report also suggests a range of policy interventions to facilitate the development of an electrolyser manufacturing industry in the State.

A two gigawatt per annum electrolyser manufacturing facility has the potential to create around 200 direct engineering technician jobs and 1000 indirect jobs, inject $200 million per annum to the local economy through associated services, and support the creation of around 18,000 new jobs during the construction phase for new hydrogen projects and up to 2500 ongoing maintenance jobs.