Strengthening TAFE SA for the future

The South Australian Government’s has proposed TAFE SA changes to ensure it has strengthened legislation that ensures South Australians have access to the highest quality training from the public provider.

Feedback is now being sought from key stakeholders on proposed changes to the TAFE SA Act 2012, aimed at making TAFE SA ready to meet future skills needs.

It will mean TAFE can be more agile to pursue state government priorities – such as construction, defence and early childhood – sectors where we need to build the skills workforce for the future.

“The Malinauskas Labor Government is delivering a once-in-a-generation reform agenda that will transform education, training and skills and will build high-quality, student-focused pathways,” said Blair Boyer.

“With major projects underway in the defence industry, construction, early childhood and health, TAFE SA is vital to delivering the skilled workforce we need.”

A key amendment to be consulted on is making TAFE SA a statutory authority, which will strengthen the role of the public provider of quality vocational education and training (VET) in South Australia – ensuring its legislation sets up to better deliver on the economic and social needs of the state.

A statutory authority’s purpose is to pursue objectives and provide services in the public interest. It would mean the legislative structure is more focused on delivering on the public interest and on government priorities such as investing in emerging industries.

The new legislation is proposed to include strong financial and performance oversight, including by retaining the TAFE SA Board, a new Business Plan with TAFE SA’s annual budget approved by both the board and the minister, and having similar financial and performance safeguards as currently exist in the Public Corporations Act 1993 (SA).

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s efforts to rebuild TAFE SA has already made a significant difference for South Australians:

New enrolments at TAFE SA are 15 per cent higher in 2023-24 than 2021-22.

Over 17,000 Fee Free TAFE student enrolments, saving South Australians more than $37 million in student fees.

Growing completion rates, with Fee Free TAFE completion rates for Certificate II courses above the rate for non-Fee Free TAFE courses at TAFE SA.

Courses returned to regional campuses after years of neglect – with an additional 53 courses delivered in regional locations that would not have run without the extra funding provided by the Malinauskas Labor Government the 2023-24 Budget to offer smaller classes of 5 students (compared with the previous minimum of 12).

TAFE SA was awarded as Australia’s Large Training Provider of the Year in 2024, recognising the successful efforts to rebuild TAFE SA for all South Australians.

Legislative change is the important next stage of the government’s efforts to deliver the highest quality TAFE serving the best interests of all South Australians.

Stakeholders to be involved in the Act consultation include South Australian Government bodies, the TAFE SA Board, commissioners, unions, industry groups, non-government training provider representatives and First Nations organisations and, in addition to transitioning to a statutory authority, will consider:

A new, modern set of legislated purposes for TAFE that articulate its important role in training South Australians, supporting communities, ensuring regional South Australians have access to training, and breaking down barriers to training.

Planning and performance with similar transparency and accountability safeguards as those currently applied under the Public Corporations Act 1993 (SA).

Introducing a Ministerial Statement of Priorities to ensure TAFE appropriately addresses State Government directions and priorities.

Moving to the Chief Executive being appointed by the Minister, in consultation with the TAFE SA Board.

Developing a business plan and annual report, replacing the current Ministerial Charter and Performance Statement.

A final version of the Bill will be prepared and introduced to the South Australian Parliament once consultation has concluded.

The Roadmap for the Future was released after extensive consultation with industry, the community and the VET sector.