Strengthening Australia’s manufacturing resilience: Skills, sovereignty and solutions

The challenges Australian manufacturing faces are complex, but the solutions are within reach. Image: The Cheroke/stock.adobe.com

As global pressures and skills shortages threaten industrial resilience, Weld Australia CEO, Geoff Crittenden, outlines solutions to rebuild sovereign capability. COMMENT – Geoff Crittenden, CEO, Weld Australia

Australia’s manufacturing sector stands at a critical juncture. For decades, we’ve watched our industrial capabilities erode – undermined by globalisation, offshoring, and a lack of long-term vision. The decisions we make now, particularly in the wake of the Federal Election, will determine whether Australia reclaims a sovereign manufacturing base capable of delivering jobs, innovation and strategic security.

Two of the most pressing challenges facing the sector are the increasing fragility of our power generation infrastructure and the deepening shortage of skilled welders. These issues are not isolated; they are interlinked symptoms of the broader failure to prioritise and invest in domestic industry.

Power under pressure: The ticking time bomb in Australia’s energy system

While Australia is on a path toward renewable energy, coal-fired power stations remain essential for stabilising the grid. The unfortunate truth is that we are not yet ready to retire these ageing assets. Fast-start gas turbines and modern electronic grid stabilisers, which are necessary to complement variable renewable sources, are not yet in place at the scale needed. As a result, we remain dependent on coal-fired stations in the short to medium term.

But these power stations are struggling. Many have exceeded their design life – some by two or three times. Their critical systems, including boilers and turbines, are deteriorating rapidly under the strain of extended operations and inconsistent load demands. Designed for continuous operation, they are now expected to ramp up and down in response to the fluctuating input from solar and wind. This places extraordinary stress on equipment that was never intended to operate in such a flexible manner.

Compounding the problem is a shortage of qualified boiler welders. These are not generic tradespeople – they are pressure welders trained to work in confined spaces under demanding conditions. As the generation of welders who have maintained these systems for decades retire or become physically unable to perform such work, a dangerous vacuum is emerging.

Planned outages – once a routine part of station maintenance – are increasingly falling short due to poor-quality repairs and the unavailability of skilled personnel. Boiler tube failures are becoming more frequent, leading to unplanned outages. When no qualified welder is available, these outages can stretch from a few days to several weeks, costing millions and pushing electricity prices higher. In the worst-case scenario, simultaneous failures could trigger widespread blackouts.

The implications go beyond energy supply. Power reliability underpins every element of modern manufacturing. Without a stable grid, it becomes impossible to operate efficiently or competitively. In short, energy uncertainty equals industrial vulnerability.

Australia’s welding workforce: A skill crisis with national consequences

The skills shortage in welding is now approaching crisis levels. While previous projections estimated a shortfall of 70,000 to 80,000 welders by 2030, current trends suggest that finding 5,000 competent welders in the coming years may be a stretch.

The real issue isn’t just about numbers. It’s about capability. Many of the projects essential to our national future – renewable energy infrastructure, the AUKUS submarine program, Defence manufacturing, and even nuclear power [if it proceeds] – require highly specialised welding skills. These include work on high-pressure systems, welding to strict international standards, and fabrication in confined or hazardous environments.

Unfortunately, the existing training ecosystem is not fit for purpose. Traditional apprenticeships are extremely valuable but slow. They are not producing the volume or quality of welders needed in a modern, technologically advanced manufacturing economy.

To combat this, Weld Australia has developed an innovative micro-credentialling program aligned to the ISO 9606 standard. This allows individuals to gain internationally recognised welder certification in just 4 to 12 weeks. The training is targeted, efficient, and tailored to the exact skill sets required in today’s workplaces.

This program has already proven successful in non-traditional training environments, such as Victorian correctional facilities, and is now expanding to engage school leavers, women in welding, Indigenous communities, and others historically underrepresented in trades. Our goal is to fast-track the development of a highly skilled, diverse, and resilient workforce that is capable of supporting the next wave of sovereign projects.

But this is only one piece of the puzzle. Training must be coupled with opportunity. And that means rethinking the rules that govern procurement and project delivery across Australia.

Local content laws: From empty promises to enforceable action

The closure of Keppel Prince, mainland Australia’s last wind tower manufacturer, stands as a stark indictment of our failure to protect domestic industry. Despite the rhetoric around sovereign capability and local jobs, Keppel Prince was forced to shut its doors due to cheap, substandard imports – products made with heavily subsidised Chinese steel and without adherence to Australian quality standards.

This situation is the result of decades of weak policy. For more than 20 years, successive governments have championed free trade and globalisation without safeguarding Australian industry. The result? A race to the bottom. Our steel, our skills, and our strategic capability have all been traded away in the name of short-term savings.

It’s time to rewrite the rules. Australia must adopt enforceable local content laws similar to those used successfully in Canada and the United States. These laws must go beyond vague targets and voluntary guidelines.

Weld Australia is calling on the Federal Government to take immediate action to ensure all new renewable energy projects require the use of 100 per cent Australian steel, fabricated by Australian welders – unless there is a legitimate reason why this cannot be achieved.

To ensure compliance and transparency, we propose the establishment of an independent body – an Australian Fabrication Authority – with the power to monitor, audit, and enforce local content obligations. Exemptions should be rare and subject to rigorous public scrutiny.

This isn’t about protectionism, it’s about pragmatism. Local content laws support not only jobs and businesses but also national security, quality assurance, and environmental sustainability.

A national roadmap for manufacturing revival

The challenges we face are complex, but the solutions are within reach. If we are to rebuild Australia’s manufacturing base, we need a clear, coordinated national strategy that includes:

1. Rapid, high-quality workforce development: Expand programs like ISO 9606 certification nationwide to build a skilled welding workforce at scale.

2. Mandatory local content rules: Enforceable laws for government procurement that prioritise Australian-made steel and fabrication.

3. Investment in training infrastructure: Establish welding academies and industry-led training hubs in regions with high demand.

4. Support for SMEs: Ensure smaller manufacturers are not locked out of major projects by providing access to upskilling, finance, and procurement opportunities.

5. Cross-sector collaboration: Government, industry, unions, and training providers must work together, as they did under the economic leadership of figures like Bob Hawke, to deliver practical, lasting reform.

It’s time to back ourselves

Australia has the talent. We have the natural resources. We have the ingenuity. What we lack is a policy environment that values long-term industrial resilience over short-term cost-cutting.

If we continue on our current path, we will watch our most critical projects – Defence, energy, infrastructure – be built offshore using inferior materials and outsourced labour. We will forfeit our ability to train the next generation. And we will face a future marked by increasing vulnerability.

But if we act now, with conviction and clarity, we can reverse this decline. We can build an advanced, sovereign manufacturing sector that delivers quality, security and prosperity for generations to come.

Let’s stop outsourcing our future.

Let’s build it here, with Australian hands and Australian steel.