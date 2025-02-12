Street-side EV charging boosted across Australia

Image: tongpatong/stock.adobe.com

$2.4 million in funding has been provided to EVX Australia Pty Ltd (EVX) for 250 public kerbside electric vehicle (EV) chargers in over 60 local government areas across Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

By utilising existing power poles in urban and residential areas, charging will be more accessible to more people wanting to embrace EVs but struggling to find the infrastructure.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said kerbside pole charging provided the perfect solution to increasing public EV chargers.

“Not all electric vehicle owners have the ability to charge their vehicle at home or at work, which is why we’re excited to partner with EVX on this rollout that utilises kerbside charging poles, providing a great opportunity to pair with EV charging,” he said.

“While sales of EVs are increasing, the expansion of public charging is vital in catering for future demand right across Australia.”

The Australian-designed and made pole-mounted EV chargers were developed by EVX from the ground up to meet the technological limitations utility providers and local governments face in rolling out EV charging infrastructure sustainably while adhering to regulations.

By using AC power with smart charging capability, EVX chargers have a low impact on the local electricity grid while being installed on the existing utility pole infrastructure, negating the need for disruptive works and ensuring a streamlined rollout.

This technology makes it easy for people to charge their vehicles using 100 per cent renewable energy.

EVX CEO, Andrew Forster said this was essential community infrastructure for the future.

“We are so excited that this partnership with ARENA is off the ground,” said Miller.

“The project will make EV charging more accessible for both residents and visitors to these regions, whilst also crucially allowing us to further test, adapt and develop the way we rollout this community charging infrastructure into the future.”

EVX, supported by the Institute for Sustainable Futures at UTS, will lead the coordination of real-time reporting and will work with Ausgrid and Essential Energy on the development of flexible tariff structures. Endeavour Energy, SA Power Networks, Ausnet and CitiPower, Powercor and United Energy (CPPCUE) will also support the rollout, with Flow Power being the energy retailer for all 250 sites.

The project will accelerate the development, manufacturing and installation of the chargers and will also allow EVX and EV charging app Wevolt to develop an open-access interface.

This will be between utility systems and the public charging network, creating a user interface which will improve the customer’s charging experience.

The funding is being delivered by the Driving the Nation Program.

For more information including program guidelines, eligibility criteria, and how to apply, visit the funding page.