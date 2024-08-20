Image: ndoeljindoel/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has released the Western Trade Coast Infrastructure Strategy to help realise its vision to transform the precinct into a Global Advanced Industries Hub.

This is strategy is intended on positioning WA as a leader for defence and clean energy industries, to create long-term local jobs and diversify the State’s economy.

“We’re already seeing a boom of major job-creating clean energy projects in Kwinana and Rockingham, and with AUKUS set to supercharge our defence industries in the precinct, it’s important we lay out our strategy to realise the full potential of a Global Advanced Industries Hub in our southern suburbs,” said Premier Roger Cook.

The Western Trade Coast covers 3,900 hectares of land in Kwinana, Rockingham and Cockburn and is the only heavy industrial precinct in the Perth metropolitan area.

The area supports 42,900 direct and indirect jobs, almost 3 per cent of the State’s entire workforce.

The strategy that identifies investment opportunities to unlock growth in the area was developed by the State Government in partnership with industry, local governments, unions and Traditional Owners.

This includes congestion at key intersections due to increased transport demands of future industrial development in the Western Trade Coast, the availability of industrial land, ageing infrastructure and constraints to supply chain connectivity and continuity.

It features 12 specific strategies across transportation, utilities, maritime, land use and policy and regulatory frameworks.

To kickstart delivery of the strategy, the Western Australian Government has today announced $20 million to expand capacity at Kwinana Bulk Jetty.

These berths provide essential services to major Kwinana processors, manufacturers and logistics providers, importing much of WA’s essential fuel, fertilisers, bitumen and chemical inputs, and handling some dry bulk exports.

The funding will support acquisition of 4.9 hectares of vacant land near Kwinana Bulk Jetty, to develop new storage spaces and logistics infrastructure for the growth of current trades, as well as the import and export capacity for new products.

The State Government will also invest a further $2 million to enable Fremantle Ports Authority to plan for a redesign of landside logistics assets and connections, including new sheds, road connections and improved rail sidings.