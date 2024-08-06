POWINS Perth facility Image: Industry Capability Network

In less than 10 years, electrical solutions provider POWINS, has grown from a small business with 15 employees to a significant electrical engineering and manufacturer player in mining and heavy industry sectors.

The company, with offices and manufacturing facilities in Brisbane and Perth, now employs more than 100 people, and counts Mineral Resources, BHP and Rio Tinto among its clients.

According to director Dean van Wijk, POWINS’ success is due to several factors.

“We don’t quote every job. We strategically engage with client and work with them in order to identify and design a unique POWINS packaged solution that compliments both their business and its operational goals,” said van Wijk.

“We’re also very, very focused as a business on relationships with our clients. And in the engineering field, everybody moves around, so it’s paramount to maintain professional relationships with both individuals as well as organisations.

“Once we’ve engaged and delivered with a client once or twice, they see the value of our proposition. POWINS differentiates from competitors because we listen, design, manufacture and deliver turnkey solutions from 66kV all the way down.

“We deliver engineered, designed, manufactured and supply solutions.”

These days, around 60 to 70% of POWINS work comes from repeat clients while the rest are typically new clients or one-off type projects in various broader industry sectors.

The company’s wide-ranging capabilities cover all facets of automation, electrical and mechanical engineered design solutions.

POWINS offers engineering, automation, SCADA and RPEQ certified electrical and mechanical design services, either individually or packaged, as an all-encompassing turn-key solution of electrical design, procurement, manufacturing, onsite installation and commissioning disciplines

The company has developed and maintains a market-leading range of low voltage (415/690V/1000V) and medium voltage switchgear (1.05kV up to 36kV) solutions.

It has a vast standard product suite of type tested switchgear as well as custom-designed and manufactured switchgear solutions for unique operational conditions.

POWINS uses ICN Gateway to register expressions of interest for current and upcoming projects, as well as to follow through to learn which vendors have been awarded contracts.

“We’ve been a subscriber since day one,” said van Wijk, adding that POWINS uses ICN as a lead-generating tool.

“We also use it to follow and track strategic opportunities we identify that are in the distance – “blue sky projects” We have a little bit of a read and just keep following them, keeping abreast of their progression.

“POWINS understand who the preferred contractors are, the consultants that they are using, and we might speak to them as well.”

ICN is invaluable when it comes to industry knowledge, early engagement and building relationships with clients.

According to van Wijk, the ICN subscription is value for money with a low annual subscription.

To find out more, follow POWINS on LinkedIn, or go to www.powins.net.