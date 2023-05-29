Steeline GRP receives $800,000 AMEF investment

The company is collaborating with Charles Darwin University, Diverseco, and local business Custom Works to integrate new manufacturing equipment to scale up its operations.

Steeline’s project will commit $3.5 million in total to grow the capability and capacity of the Northern Territory manufacturing ecosystem.

This includes an $800,000 investment from the AMEF and a further $1.9 million investment by Steeline through in-kind services, support and labour.

This will not only upskill existing staff, but create ten new Territory-first manufacturing jobs which will remove the need to outsource work from interstate and overseas.

The project is forecast to generate $7.25 million in additional revenue over five years.

Steeline is the largest Territory-owned steel roll former. Investment from the AMEF will support the scale up of capabilities with new manufacturing equipment – including machines that can cut longer and heavier pieces of aluminium and steel and the ability to weld into formation.

Steeline is the sixth Northern Territory business to receive investment through the AMEF, which is administered by the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC).

The AMEF is part of a five-year, $8.75 million partnership between the Northern Territory Government and the AMGC, and it provides grants to industry-led advanced manufacturing projects in the Territory across priority sectors.

Minister for advanced manufacturing, Nicole Manison, said, “The AMEF has begun to transform the Territory’s manufacturing ecosystem in a short amount of time.

“The co-investment fund is achieving exactly what it was set out to do – generate jobs, increase local capability and drive growth across the Territory, with Steeline playing a pivotal role in boosting local jobs, innovation and opportunities.”

Steeline general manager, Tony Halikos, said, “Our advanced manufacturing facility will house state of the art automated metal manufacturing technology and will be supported by skilled staff possessing STEM capabilities that do not currently exist in the NT.

“In short, we will be removing the requirement to outsource work interstate or overseas, while creating more local jobs – it’s a win-win for the Territory.”

NT Major Projects commissioner Jason Schoolmeester said, “The AMEF has a significant and complementary role to play in underpinning a variety of major projects across the Top End.

“Steeline’s new capabilities will arrive at a time of major infrastructure, investment and innovation, projects for the Territory.”

AMGC NT director Charmaine Phillips said, “Steeline’s project represents an important lift in the ability of the NT’s manufacturing ecosystem to supply important economic development and major projects across the region – precisely what the AMEF was designed to achieve.”