Grants and funding, Manufacturing News, Steel Manufacturing

Steel fabricator among new RED grants in the Wheatbelt

Image: Fxquadro/stock.adobe.com

Ten Wheatbelt projects, including Price’s Fabrication and Steel, will share in $1.16 million funding to help build regional business resilience and economic diversity.

The funding comes under Round 7 of the Western Australian Government’s Regional Economic Development (RED) Grants program which is investing $55.85 million over nine years toward locally driven projects to stimulate economic growth in regional WA.

“Congratulations to all the successful RED grant recipients this year; the diverse range of Wheatbelt projects reflects the robust, thriving, and innovative work happening across the region,” said Regional Development minister Don Punch.

“With a record $10 million on offer for Round 7 ‘Mega REDs’, we are fostering regional development that is making meaningful change, creating real jobs and diversifying regional economies.”

Williams-based Price’s Fabrication and Steel has been awarded $196,000 to support its steel manufacturing expansion and automation project.

The funding will support the purchase and installation of a laser automation machine to improve productivity, precision, and efficiency in the business’s steel fabrication processes to produce custom-made agricultural sheds and structures.

Below features the successful round 7 RED Grant recipients from the Wheatbelt.

Grant  Applicant Project Grant Amount
Avon Valley Toyota Major infrastructure expansion and new apprenticeship program $200,000
Price’s Fabrication and Steel Steel manufacturing expansion and automation project $196,000
The Darkan Hotel Darkan Short Stay Accommodation Precinct Stage 1 $182,350
Eclipse Brew Pty Ltd. Eclipse Brewery fit-out         $155,000

 
Mortlock Timber Pty Ltd. Enhanced production line timber products $100,000
Merredin Glazing Service Purchase of new machinery for glazing service $91,651
Badgingarra Motors Badgingarra Motors Service Expansion $88,564
CRISP Wireless Pty Ltd. CRISP Wireless Regional Innovation Hub $80,000
Mafresh Pty Ltd. 52 Week Native Flower Farm Establishment $60,000
Moore River Cafe Moore River Project cafe expansion $10,418
