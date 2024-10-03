Steel fabricator among new RED grants in the Wheatbelt

Ten Wheatbelt projects, including Price’s Fabrication and Steel, will share in $1.16 million funding to help build regional business resilience and economic diversity.
The funding comes under Round 7 of the Western Australian Government’s Regional Economic Development (RED) Grants program which is investing $55.85 million over nine years toward locally driven projects to stimulate economic growth in regional WA.
“Congratulations to all the successful RED grant recipients this year; the diverse range of Wheatbelt projects reflects the robust, thriving, and innovative work happening across the region,” said Regional Development minister Don Punch.
“With a record $10 million on offer for Round 7 ‘Mega REDs’, we are fostering regional development that is making meaningful change, creating real jobs and diversifying regional economies.”
Williams-based Price’s Fabrication and Steel has been awarded $196,000 to support its steel manufacturing expansion and automation project.
The funding will support the purchase and installation of a laser automation machine to improve productivity, precision, and efficiency in the business’s steel fabrication processes to produce custom-made agricultural sheds and structures.
Below features the successful round 7 RED Grant recipients from the Wheatbelt.
|Grant Applicant
|Project
|Grant Amount
|Avon Valley Toyota
|Major infrastructure expansion and new apprenticeship program
|$200,000
|Price’s Fabrication and Steel
|Steel manufacturing expansion and automation project
|$196,000
|The Darkan Hotel
|Darkan Short Stay Accommodation Precinct Stage 1
|$182,350
|Eclipse Brew Pty Ltd.
|Eclipse Brewery fit-out
| $155,000
|Mortlock Timber Pty Ltd.
|Enhanced production line timber products
|$100,000
|Merredin Glazing Service
|Purchase of new machinery for glazing service
|$91,651
|Badgingarra Motors
|Badgingarra Motors Service Expansion
|$88,564
|CRISP Wireless Pty Ltd.
|CRISP Wireless Regional Innovation Hub
|$80,000
|Mafresh Pty Ltd.
|52 Week Native Flower Farm Establishment
|$60,000
|Moore River Cafe
|Moore River Project cafe expansion
|$10,418