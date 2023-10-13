Steady growth the key to success

In just 4 years, Automation Engineers Australia (AEA) has earned a reputation as a one-stop bespoke electrical engineer business, with inhouse manufacturing capability and a licence to use the Australian Made and Owned logo on two products.

Owner and founder David Graham said his vision and business plan was to provide “effective and reliable solutions that helps our customers streamline their production”.

“As we have evolved, a lot of the work we now undertake entails developing designs and manufacturing bespoke solutions by way of R&D in real-time and it was a natural progression to incorporate in-house manufacturing capabilities,” he said.

“I am honoured and proud to use the iconic green and gold Kangaroo logo, to promote our SMART Conveyor Line and Motor Control Centers, which are designed and manufactured in NSW.”

With a small and select in-house team of engineers, both electrical and trades, AEA offers engineering and electrical design, manufacture, installation, commissioning, as well as ongoing support across all aspects of electrical control systems and machine automation.

The company has successfully delivered turnkey solutions to customers within the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, manufacturing, minerals processing and rail industries in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

“The challenge for manufacturers in Australia, especially SMEs, is as dynamic as it ever was, and the determination and vision of management and staff working together across the business is a successful formula and key to meeting customers’ expectations,” Graham said.

The company has experienced steady growth, thanks to the loyal support of customers, and the hard work of its staff. This growth has led to AEA needing to move to larger premises every couple of years to meet customer demand.

According to Graham, the growth strategy has been about the right growth, the right resources and the right customers. And a recognition that, while growth is important, it can’t be at the expense of customer service or quality.

With that in mind, AEA is not afraid to invest in world-class manufacturing equipment, as evidenced by its recent acquisition of a 5 AXIS CNC Vertical Machine Centre, nicknamed “Merlin”.

Merlin will join current onsite manufacturing equipment at AEA’s newest modern facility, which has double the workshop space of its previous location, along with more customer parking and increased laydown area.

The recently completed facility has rooftop solar, EV charging station, LED lighting and other energy efficient features.

“They say timing is everything in business and this has enabled us to increase our in-house manufacturing capabilities, and using a local supplier network whenever possible, to support our customers and further enhance our sustainability plan,” Graham said.

In moving to the new premises, and committing to tracking its own carbon footprint, AEA is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to sustainability.

It already delivers reliable and energy efficient solutions for clients, including a recent addition, the patented PowerCube, developed for the underground mine industry in Australia and across the world.

Manufactured in Australia from locally sourced products is a Portable 1,000 V / 1,200 kW power generator, producing 1,500 KW of cooling capacity.

The system’s patented design harnesses waste heat to produce a chilling effect through a chemical and refrigeration process.

Meanwhile, like many SMEs building their business on a limited budget, AEA has relied heavily on word of mouth as well as networking opportunities, such as those offered through the Industry Capability Network.

It has registered EOI’s against 52 work packages in for various resources, defence, and infrastructure projects on ICN Gateway and is awaiting each progressive stage.

“Interaction with ICN across Australia is an opportunity for SMEs and small companies to access and prequalify for major projects and we are confident that as EOI registrations progress through the various stages AEA will gain access to successfully secure work,” Graham said.

The company also regularly engages with the team at ICN in NSW and WA and has taken part in various industry events including ICN workshops and Climate Ready in in Perth, and the ICN Virtual Defence Day earlier the year. It also appreciates the regular project updates it receives from ICN consultants and executives.

The Defence Day, in particular, lead to discussions with Defence Primes including SAAB, Varley and ASC.

Marcus Batten, ICN’s Modern Manufacturing Manager, has provided AEA with guidance on Defence industry manufacturing requirements and advice on how to approach companies to offer expertise. He has also invited company representatives to key invents, including the 2023 Lachlan Macquarie Lecture, featuring NSW Premier Chris Minns.

“He’s introduced us to a couple of companies now and early discussions have indicated synergies which may lead to business opportunities, but it’s a very, very long process. As a small company. We’ve got to be very, very strategic.

“We believe we have something unique to offer, one through sovereignty, but also through what we do and how we can help,” Graham said.

For more information about AEA, go to the Automation Engineers Australia website

For more information about ICN go to icn.org.au