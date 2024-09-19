State Gov’t invests in clean energy training for Queensland

Image: Queensland Government

The Albanese and Miles Labor Governments are jointly investing an initial $20 million in the TAFE Queensland Centre of Excellence – Clean Energy (Batteries) to establish it as a state-wide initiative conducted by TAFE Queensland SkillsTech, which will set Australia on its path to achieve net zero by 2050.

The centre will operate through the TAFE network and works with TAFE campuses across multiple industries, supporting the national transition to clean energy and net zero.

“This networked Centre will drive growth in the clean energy sector by improving and innovating training for clean energy battery technologies not just in Queensland but across Australia,” said Minister for Skills and Training, Andrew Giles.

This investment is part of the five-year National Skills Agreement, which began in January earlier this year. The Federal Government, along with States and Territories, are investing $650 million in this initiative.

It will establish a network of up to 20 TAFE Centres of Excellence in areas of high skills needed to create a talented workforce for strategically important industries.

Minister for Industry and Science, Ed Husic stated the importance of ensuring the employability of Australians in future industries.

“Growing our domestic manufacturing capability is about more than just delivering on our ambition to reach net zero by 2050, it’s about creating real jobs now and into the future.”

“Only the Miles and Albanese Governments can deliver a Clean Energy TAFE Centre of Excellence in Queensland because only Labor has a plan for more jobs and a cheaper, cleaner SuperGrid,” said Queensland Minister for Training and Skills Development, Lance McCallum.

“We’re doing what matters for Queensland.”