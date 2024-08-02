State Government funding for subsea innovator project

Image: Matrix Composites and Engineering

The Western Australian Government is investing $320,000 to supporting a local subsea innovation organisation which helped develop Australia’s first deepwater hyperbaric facility in Henderson.

The minister assisting the State and Industry Development, jobs and trade minister, Stephen Dawson, said the Subsea Innovation Cluster Australia (SICA) was playing a key role in supporting and guiding a wide range of companies and research organisations.

Dawson officially opened the new deepwater hyperbaric common user facility that is operated by Matrix Composites and Engineering at Henderson.

“This new hyperbaric testing facility is a gamechanger, saving valuable time and money and creating local jobs and a new industry,” said Dawson.

“Congratulations to SICA, Matrix Composites and Engineering, and Baker Hughes for having the foresight and the fortitude on bringing this exciting project to fruition, paving the way for the ongoing diversification of our State’s economy.”

The new facility is one of SICA’s joint industry success stories and has the potential to be a gamechanger in supporting WA’s subsea projects and industries.

Up until now, the testing of subsea control modules and other specialised deepwater equipment had to be sent overseas for inspection and repair, which could take up to four months.

This was a costly exercise and a time waster for WA’s offshore oil and gas industry, which relies heavily on the deepwater equipment to maintain its subsea infrastructure.

The procedure can now be completed within weeks at the new facility, which recently became operational with additional funding and support from Baker Hughes.

This is expected to generate other innovative subsea projects in WA, which is a key priority in the State Government’s Diversify WA plan.

Subsea technology and innovation will play an important role in the success of the State’s energy transition journey and create a range of new opportunities for the WA economy.