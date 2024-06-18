State Budget unveils investment into TAFE NSW

Image: arliftatoz2205/stock.adobe.com

Manufacturing is among the industries that will benefit from a $2.5 billion investment into TAFE NSW to strengthen the skills sector, as detailed in the 2024-25 NSW Budget.

The skills sector is essential for delivering the homes NSW needs, facilitating a renewable energy future, and reinvigorating the State’s domestic manufacturing sector.

A strong TAFE allows us to up-skill the next generation of apprentices and trainees and re-skill existing workers.

This Budget supports the Government’s commitment to ensuring TAFE NSW is at the heart of the vocational education system and communities.

Notably, the NSW Government is investing up to $16.3 million to continue fully subsidised training for all apprentices and trainees.

This initiative removes barriers for employers and those seeking employment and addresses the cost-of-living pressures facing the emerging skilled workforce.

The demand for trained workers continues to grow, with NSW needing thousands of skilled professionals across healthcare, hospitality, construction, and emerging sectors like renewable energy.

This investment will ensure that anyone who wants to access vocational education and training can afford to do so.

The funding also targets the skills shortages facing the State by ensuring talented teachers are enticed and retained in NSW TAFEs.

The 2024-25 NSW Budget also includes an $83.1 million boost to support the conversion of 500 casual teachers to permanent employment.

The Budget will also address years of neglected infrastructure to ensure teachers and learners have access to modern facilities and teaching equipment.

This includes $190 million to undertake urgent repairs at campuses across the State, upgrade 5,000 digital devices, and improve Wi-Fi at 40 campuses.