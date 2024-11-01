Stand among industry leaders at the 21st annual Endeavour Awards

Geoff Crittenden, CEO, Weld Australia (left) and Robert Gangi, Founder and Director at Lindo (right). Image: Prime Creative Media

Manufacturers’ Monthly Magazine’s Endeavour Awards are the premier accolade in the Australian manufacturing industry, celebrating excellence and innovation across the sector.

Recognising the achievements of manufacturers who set the benchmark for success, the Endeavour Awards span a range of categories that highlight leadership, sustainability, innovation, and growth within the industry.

As the 21st annual Endeavour Awards approaches, we are actively seeking expressions of interest for sponsorship opportunities. Sponsoring these awards is an opportunity to position your brand as a leader in the manufacturing sector.

With exposure to a targeted audience and the ability to align with a category that reflects your company’s values and direction, it’s the perfect platform to enhance your reputation and drive future growth.

Not only can you gain exposure within sector, but you can also stand shoulder to shoulder with other giants within the industry.

Our current sponsors

The sponsors for the upcoming Endeavour Awards represent a diverse range of industries, each bringing a unique contribution to the event.

Weld Australia, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting the Australian welding industry, is sponsoring the Safety Solution of the Year.

“As advocates for excellence and innovation within the manufacturing sector, Weld Australia is proud to sponsor the Safety Solution of the Year category at the 2024 Manufacturers’ Monthly Endeavour Awards,” said Geoff Crittenden, CEO, Weld Australia.

“Our commitment to enhancing industry standards and promoting safety aligns perfectly with the goals of these awards. “

Weld’s mission is to ensure the welding profession remains competitive on both local and global stages by providing members access to research, education, and industry connections.

“Sponsorship of this event not only underscores our dedication to driving advancements in manufacturing safety but also reflects our ongoing efforts to support meaningful and impactful industry achievements,” said Crittenden.

“By celebrating these innovations, we are not just recognising outstanding contributions but also encouraging a culture of safety and excellence that resonates throughout the sector.”

Bestech Australia, the sponsor for Manufacturer of the Year, supplies state-of-the-art sensors, instrumentation, and teaching equipment for sectors like manufacturing, military, mining, and research laboratories.

It is known for delivering quality products and customer service across a range of industries.

SEW-EURODRIVE, a specialist in mechanical power transmission equipment, is sponsoring the Most Innovative Manufacturing Company Award.

With expertise in systems like geared motors and electronic frequency inverters, it offers integrated solutions that drive industrial efficiency.

BDO Australia, the sponsor for Excellence in Growth, provides accountancy, tax, and advisory services. Known for its deep sector expertise, BDO assists manufacturers in improving performance and leveraging Industry 4.0 advancements.

BlueRock, the sponsor for Outstanding Startup, is a purpose-led advisory firm supporting business owners with innovative strategies and financial planning. With a focus on manufacturing, it provides expert, tailored advice to help businesses grow and succeed.

If you represent a company that would be interested in recognising excellence within the manufacturing industry, please find the details below.

The awards

Whether you’re an industry veteran or an emerging talent, the Endeavour Awards provide a unique platform to showcase your achievements and receive recognition for your contributions to the sector.

Nominations are now open across 10 categories, offering the perfect opportunity to celebrate the outstanding work within the industry and inspire others.

You can nominate yourself, a colleague, or anyone whose exceptional efforts and accomplishments deserve national recognition.

The nomination process is free and must be completed online by 11:59 pm on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Nominations

The Endeavour Awards 2024 will celebrate outstanding accomplishments across a range of categories, including:

Technology Application.

Environmental Solutions.

Outstanding Start-Ups.

Manufacturing Skills Development.

Leader of the Year.

Most Innovative Manufacturing Company.

Project of the Year.

This prestigious event celebrates advancements and recognises leaders who drive innovation and excellence in the manufacturing industry.

Noteworthy highlights include awards for sustainability, safety, and growth, with categories designed to honour both established companies and emerging stars.

The awards are a testament to the dynamic and evolving landscape of Australian manufacturing.

Register to sponsor and nominate

If your company is interested in celebrating excellence or standing among the giants of the manufacturing industry, please reach out to our Business Development Manager:

Emily Gorgievska

Email: emily.gorgievska@primecreative.com.au

Phone: +61 432 083 392

To nominate yourself, a peer, or to learn more about the process for the upcoming Endeavour Awards, visit our website: https://endeavourawards.com.au/nominations/

Alternatively, you can contact our Events Conference Producer:

Alicia Gomez

Email: alicia.gomez@primecreative.com.au

Phone: +61 409 138 604