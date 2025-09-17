Researchers at UNSW have developed a fire-resistant spray designed to make cotton-based fabrics more resilient to flames – an innovation that could provide crucial protection in bushfire-prone areas.

The water-based solution, developed by professor Guan Yeoh and his team at UNSW Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, forms a virtually invisible coating that does not affect softness or breathability.

The project was supported by a $5 million Australian government grant through the ARC Research Hub for Fire Resilience Infrastructure, Assets and Safety Advancements (FRIASA).

“We chose cotton because it’s one of the most common materials used in the clothing and textile industry,” Yeoh said. “What we’ve achieved is a solution that doesn’t smell and doesn’t change the softness of the cotton once it’s sprayed on. So, the item of clothing still feels the same as before.”

The formula uses non-toxic ingredients containing phosphorus and nitrogen, combined with a water-soluble cellulose extract from plant biomass. When applied, it binds to cotton fibres to form a protective carbon layer that repels heat.

In laboratory tests, coated fabric took twice as long to ignite as untreated cotton, released half the heat, and reduced peak heat release rates by 89 per cent. Skin-side surface temperatures were kept below 40°C in simulated fire conditions, compared with external environments of 100°C.

“It’s like standing in boiling water versus feeling warm – that difference could prevent scalding or burns to the skin,” Yeoh said.

The coating is durable enough to withstand light water contact but washes out completely during laundering, returning fabrics to their original flammability.

Partnering with N2N AI, the UNSW team expects the spray to be available commercially within a year, though further dermatological testing is required. Early tests have shown no skin irritations from low-dose applications.

Yeoh said the team is also trialling the formula on polyester, which has shown promising results. However, he stressed the solution should not be viewed as a complete safeguard.

“It’s an added layer of protection, not a magical force field,” he said. “We’re not saying this will make people completely fireproof but it can slow down the rate of your clothes burning – and potentially reduce injury in a fire. That delay could be crucial in emergencies, offering precious seconds to escape.”