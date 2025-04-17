Sphere unifies brands to support customers and growth

Image: Sphere

Sphere has consolidated its group’s operations under a single brand identity, absorbing Sphere Group, its remote operations platform Curo and autonomous water sampling solution Nero into a refreshed Sphere brand.

The move simplifies how customers and partners engage with Sphere’s full suite of drone and data solutions, and positions the business to scale more efficiently.

Sphere’s decision to consolidate these brands reflects how clients already use its solutions across hardware, software and field operations. A single brand strengthens this alignment and sets the business up for continued growth in key sectors such as mining, energy, environment, infrastructure and government.

“Consolidating under one brand gives us focus,” said Paris Cockinos, CEO of Sphere.

“I’m incredibly proud of where we’ve come from. What started as a small drone supplier has grown into a full-stack technology business delivering real impact across Australia.

“This rebrand brings everything we’ve built together into one clear identity. It cuts out complexity, aligns our team and strengthens our position in the market. We’re not splitting attention anymore. We’re building momentum behind a single brand that’s clear, scalable and ready for what’s next.”

Internally, the shift brings sharper alignment across teams, tools and processes. It streamlines how Sphere operates day-to-day. Externally, it gives customers a more unified experience across the full technology stack, from onboarding to support.

“This new brand identity is more than a new look. It’s a new lens on who we are and the value we deliver,” said Will Walsh, marketing director at Sphere.

“We’ve refreshed our visual identity, clarified our value proposition and introduced the Drones & Data brand platform to clearly communicate what we offer. Whether it’s enterprise-grade hardware, remote operations software or autonomous workflows, Sphere is built around helping customers unlock the full potential of drones and the data they deliver. It’s a single, connected experience that reflects where we are today and where we’re going next.”

In addition to the brand consolidation, Sphere recently announced it has brought manufacturing of its HubX and HubT systems in-house.

This has been achieved through a partnership with Sydney-based manufacturing firm Carasel. The shift to local production gives Sphere full control over quality and timelines, while supporting Australian industry and jobs.

Early access to DJI’s latest Dock 3 technology has also positioned Sphere at the forefront of autonomous drone operations. With a fully integrated team across software, hardware and field operations, the company is now primed to support broader industry adoption of BVLOS and remote workflows.

Customers will see no disruption to current products or services and support will continue under the Sphere name, with all services, contacts and systems remaining in place.

This change reflects Sphere’s long-term strategy to build an integrated, enterprise-ready brand that supports partners with smarter, scalable drone technology from end to end. Learn more at spheredrones.com.au