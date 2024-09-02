Sphere Drones secures tender with WA Police Force

Image: Sphere Drones

Sphere Drones has announced it has secured a significant tender with the Western Australian Police Force (WAPOL) to supply drone-in-a-box and associated systems for their Drones as First Responder (DFR) program.

These advanced systems, which include Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) paired with compatible drone docking stations, are designed to enhance WAPOL’s operational efficiency across a wide range of airborne law enforcement tasks throughout Western Australia.

“This partnership highlights the trust and confidence WAPOL places in Sphere Drones and is a testament to the quality and reliability of our drone solutions. We are excited to collaborate with WAPOL and provide them with the tools they need to enhance public safety across Western Australia,” said CEO of Sphere Drones, Paris Cockinos.

This tender award is a pivotal achievement for Sphere Drones, reinforcing its leadership in providing cutting-edge drone technology to the public safety sector and businesses across Australia.

This success is supported by our Western Australia office, which has been operational for over five years, and proves that our investment in drone-in-a-box (DiaB) technology, such as HubX, is now gaining traction in new markets.

This is the second successful robotics tender that Sphere Drones has engaged in with WAPOL, deepening our relationship with one of Australia’s most forward-thinking law enforcement agencies.

This award also aligns with the broader trend of increasing adoption of drone technology and DiaB solutions across Australia.

According to Airservices Australia, drone adoption is expected to soar, with projections of 60 million commercial drone flights by 2043, potentially saving Australian businesses over $10 billion.

Law enforcement agencies, government bodies, and various industries are recognising the value of these autonomous systems for improving operational efficiency, enhancing safety, and reducing costs.

Sphere Drones is at the forefront of this movement, providing innovative solutions to meet the growing demand.

The ability to supply DiaB and associated systems to WAPOL is set to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the police force, allowing them to leverage advanced drone technology to improve safety and efficiency in their remote operations.

This partnership with WAPOL also provides Sphere Drones with an opportunity to further strengthen its presence in the public safety sector and continue delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of law enforcement agencies.

As Sphere Drones expands its product offerings, the company remains committed to supporting agencies like WAPOL in their mission to protect and serve the community.