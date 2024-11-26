Sphere Drones delivers HubX unit to Aptella

Image: Sphere Drones

Sphere Drones has delivered HubX to their distribution partner Aptella, enabling automated drone technology for customers in the resources, mining, construction, and emergency services sectors.

HubX provides a fully integrated, off-grid, turn-key solution designed for remote operations.

Mounted on a 4WD-capable trailer, HubX is engineered for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, enabling seamless drone deployments in rugged and remote areas.

This milestone comes after both businesses successfully co-hosted HubX demonstration days in Western Australia.

The delivery represents two years of development for Sphere Drones, including rigorous testing across 25,000 kilometres of harsh Australian terrain and conditions.

“Delivering this HubX unit to Aptella is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team. HubX is more than a product – it’s a transformative turnkey solution designed to take business operations to the next level by automating tasks, reducing risk, improving efficiency, and enabling continuous drone operations,” said CEO of Sphere Drones, Paris Cockinos.

“Working with Aptella strengthens our commitment to driving innovative change in industries like mining, construction and many more.”

HubX is designed to replace manual processes and improve productivity through its fully automated, BVLOS-ready (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) capabilities.

For industries like mining, it reduces risks by keeping personnel out of harm’s way and eliminates inefficiencies such as unnecessary travel across large sites.

Aptella’s RPAS business development manager Gavin Docherty highlighted the transformative potential of HubX for their client’s operations.

“HubX allows clients across industries to integrate drone infrastructure with flexible deployment options. This means 24/7 operations with significant productivity gains, enabling us to meet the evolving demands of our clients in mining, construction and other industries,” said Docherty.

Docherty also praised the collaborative efforts between Sphere Drones and Aptella, noting the significant design improvements implemented after the HubX demo days in Western Australia.

These updates ensure continued compliance with regulatory standards and operational durability in rugged conditions across Australia.

The HubX system offer several operational benefits for Aptella’s clients, including:

– Enhanced safety: Mitigates risks by keeping personnel out of hazardous areas.

– Improved productivity: Offers continuous, automated drone operations for faster decision-making.

– Cost efficiency: Reduces resource dependency by automating processes across remote sites.

Following this delivery, Sphere Drones and Aptella will conduct public demonstration days along the east coast of Australia and into South Australia.

Both companies will continue to gather operational insights to refine the system and explore additional applications across various industries.