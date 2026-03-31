Sphere has upgraded its HubT platform and brought production in-house, aiming to accelerate the deployment of autonomous drone systems across industries including mining, utilities and infrastructure.

Announced in Sydney, the enhancements focus on improving deployment speed and reliability while maintaining HubT’s role as a plug-and-play remote data capture solution for fixed-site autonomous drone operations.

A key feature of the update is the introduction of two deployment configurations – Trailer and Skid – allowing customers to select setups suited to varying site conditions. The Trailer configuration is designed for flat but uneven terrain, while the Skid option suits concrete footings or evenly surfaced ground.

This flexibility removes the need for extensive civil works and site preparation typically associated with single-configuration systems, enabling deployment across a broader range of environments without additional infrastructure investment.

Sphere has also internalised the full HubT production cycle, covering enclosure fabrication, electrical design, wiring, integration and compliance testing. Qualified electricians are now part of the in-house team, supporting a vertically integrated production model.

The company said this approach reduces delays and inconsistencies linked to outsourcing, while improving control over scheduling, quality assurance and scalability.

The upgraded system has been engineered to align with the latest Australian standards, including AS/NZS 5368:2025 and AS/NZS 3001 series requirements, and has undergone independent engineering review and audit. Unlike earlier deployments, compliance is built into the system from the outset rather than addressed retrospectively.

This design approach allows site electrical acceptance to function as a validation step rather than a remediation process, streamlining approvals across operational environments.

Each HubT unit now progresses through a continuous build–test–certify cycle under one roof, eliminating handovers between design, fabrication and electrical integration. Sphere said this reduces build times, minimises rework and ensures units are delivered deployment-ready with full compliance documentation.

Paris Cockinos, CEO of Sphere, said the changes reflect a strategic shift towards greater production control.

“We made a deliberate decision to employ electricians in-house and manufacture HubT ourselves, rather than outsource assembly to contractors. That gives us something most providers in this space can’t offer: a rapid, repeatable production cycle where we control every step from design through to a compliance-certified, site-ready unit. When a customer needs hardware, we build it, we don’t join a contractor’s queue.”

Combined with expedited regulatory approval under Sphere’s Broad Area BVLOS self-assessment trial, the updates enable HubT systems to move from delivery to operational use within days, rather than weeks or months.

HubT integrates with Sphere’s Curo platform, providing end-to-end visibility from flight booking through to processed data delivery. The system is designed to meet increasing demand for transparency and performance metrics among large enterprise customers evaluating autonomous drone solutions.