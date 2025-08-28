Specialty gases made simple

Image: Supagas

Specialty gases can be complex, but the promise is simple: get the mix right, design the system properly, and make it work – safely, reliably, every day. With 30-year industry veteran George Elhlou leading the charge and Coregas now in the NSHD family alongside Supagas, that’s exactly what the team is doing across Australia

Specialty gases are high-purity or precisely blended gases used in critical applications – from modified-atmosphere packaging in food production to analytical labs, advanced manufacturing, medical use and emerging clean-energy projects. Supagas supplies the full spectrum: ultra-high-purity single gases such as helium, oxygen and hydrogen, as well as custom blends with 2-15+ components mixed to exact specifications.

What makes Supagas different

“We like to give a customer a one-stop approach, a tailor-made solution whereby what’s designed will work, and we will guarantee that it will work,” says George Elhlou, National Sales Manager – Corporate & Speciality Gases.

In a market dominated by big global players, Supagas is building its reputation the hands-on way. Rather than selling a cylinder and walking away, the team starts at the application level, then designs the gas, the delivery mode and the on-site setup around it.

“We start with the customer’s applications and requirements first, and work backward from there,” says George. That can mean anything from single cylinders to compressed packs or cryogenic bulk tanks – plus the piping, regulators and commissioning that make the system safe, efficient and compliant.

Built-in know-how, out in the field

George is a qualified chemical engineer and leads a small, highly specialised national team of 12 people who spend most of their time on customer sites, not behind a desk. That technical depth lets Supagas hold detailed conversations with engineers, scientists and production managers and solve everyday problems, as well as unique ones.

“When customers talk to us, they really appreciate that we have scientific backgrounds and expertise. They get that we know what we’re talking about, and we can talk to their unique situations and challenges with a degree of technical expertise.”

Where demand is growing fastest

Two segments are expanding quickly: food manufacturing and scientific research. The boom in ready-to-eat meals has increased demand for modified-atmosphere packaging (MAP) gases, while new research and pilot technologies continue to lift specialty-gas requirements in labs and test facilities. Mining and manufacturing remain solid users, and medical applications continue to demand exacting quality and reliability. Hydrogen is another growth area, and now working alongside Coregas under the NHSD umbrella enhances sourcing and logistics options for projects involving hydrogen, while preserving the local, responsive service Supagas customers expect.

Proof you can trust

Behind the scenes, precision is the product. Supagas operates a NATA-certified (National Association of Testing Authorities) laboratory that produces ultra-high-purity gases and complex blends. The lab works to ISO 17025 (testing/ calibration competence) and ISO 17034 (reference-material producers) with rigorous batch quality control and traceability. Supagas also participates in independent, third-party comparative testing to benchmark mixture performance – an extra layer of confidence for customers in sensitive applications such as laser processes, analytical labs and food safety.

Innovation isn’t limited to what’s inside the cylinder. The team is leaning into safer, easier day-to-day handling through advances in cylinder ergonomics and valve systems with in-built regulators – practical improvements that matter on busy production floors and in compact lab spaces.

Relationships first, not just transactions

Effective delivery of specialty gases is about more than a purchase order. Supagas engages early – often before a facility is built – to help customers avoid choices that could compromise safety or efficiency later. Modes of supply are recommended for total cost and performance over the life of the installation, and the same team that designs a solution is there to commission it and support operations.

Looking ahead

With Coregas now part of the NSHD family alongside Supagas, the specialty-gas capability gains deeper sourcing, logistics and engineering – while preserving the responsive, local service customers value.

The path ahead for George and his team is simple: keep innovating in mixtures and handling systems, tackle complex briefs with a “Yes We Can” mindset, and keep proving value where it matters – in the field.

As George puts it: “We look long-term. We’re not here for one-off supply – we’re here to build relationships and deliver solutions that work.”