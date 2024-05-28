Specialty Doors goes for growth

Fire Rated Commercial Doors / Image: Specialty Doors

Melbourne based door manufacturer Specialty Doors has expanded production capacity to meet growing demand.

Having moved premises in mid 2023 the company invested in new machinery to effectively double production capacity. The new manufacturing plant is based in Dandenong South and produces close to a 1,000 doors per week. The increased production has seen a growth in the company’s work force, with the business going from 25 staff to 42 over the past twelve months.

Managing director Marcus Bastiaan put growth down to the construction industry looking to onshore supply, and an ongoing demand for quality products.

“Local suppliers who can compete on price, quality and lead time are winning business,” said Bastiaan.

Specialty Doors manufacturers doors and frames for commercial and residential construction projects. The company sells through building material retailers and direct to large commercial construction companies. All of the products sold by Specialty Doors are manufactured in Australia, using mostly Australian materials and hardwoods.

The company services a broad base of customers within the construction industry, which Marcus believes is critical to Australian manufacturing success.

“You don’t want all your eggs in one basket. A diversified customer base between residential and commercial, local and interstate is the best mix,” said Bastiaan.

As a manufacturer Specialty Doors has built a reputation for producing doors requiring specific certifications and custom manufacturing processes. The company has certifications to manufacturer fire rated, acoustic and radiation doors. The business is often specified by architects to supply doors for commercial projects like hospitals and high-rise residential developments.

An additional part of Specialty Doors successes has been meeting the demand for luxury and oversize entry doors. Modern residential building projects often showcase the scale and height of a home’s internal ceiling with a large entry door. However keeping these doors straight over the life of a home is a challenge, which calls for careful consideration when manufacturing.

“The golden rule for oversize is an internal welded steel subframe, we include them as standard in our range,” said Bastiaan.

The company runs a fleet of dispatch vehicles covering metropolitan Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula and the Geelong region. Site delivery has become popular with customers as a way to reduce double handing by building material retailers.

“Direct to site is handy for our building retailer customers, it cuts their costs and keeps their customers happy,” said Bastiaan.

The company continues to look to growth, with new customers in Queensland, Adelaide and Perth. Most recently the company has set up a logistics hub in the Gold Coast with plans to build a production plant in Queensland by the end of the year.