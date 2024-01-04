Sparc Technologies appoints new managing director

Image supplied: Adobe Stock

Sparc Technologies Limited announced the appointment of Nick O’Loughlin as managing director, effective from 29 January 2024.

Nick has been with Sparc in a part-time role since January 2022 as General Manager, Renewable Energy, where he has led Sparc’s involvement with the Sparc Hydrogen JV, as well as Sparc’s sodium ion battery project with Queensland University of Technology.

Sparc’s executive chairman, Stephen Hunt, will remain in an executive role for a transition period through to 31 March 2024, before becoming non-executive chairman.

Nick has over 12 years’ experience in investment banking and corporate finance roles in Australia and London. Nick was an Associate Director (Vice President) at Rothschild & Co in London and prior to that a member of Standard Chartered Bank’s Mining & Metals team, where he advised on several landmark transactions.

More recently, Nick has held the position of Chief Development Officer for NYSE listed, Battery Future Acquisition Corp, whilst working in a part-time capacity for Sparc since January 2022. Nick holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering with First Class Honours and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Adelaide.

Sparc Technologies executive chair, Stephen Hunt, commented, “we are thrilled to announce the appointment of our new Managing Director, Mr Nick O’Loughlin. During Nick’s time with Sparc, he has shown himself to be an exceptional talent and we are very fortunate to be able to secure Nick in this role.

“Sparc has a number of extremely exciting technologies to which Nick will be able to build upon and bring fresh perspectives to lead us into commercialisation.”

Incoming managing director, Nick O’Loughlin, said, “I am delighted and honoured to be appointed as Managing Director of Sparc Technologies. The company is in a very strong position heading into 2024, with a portfolio of unique technologies which contribute to and benefit from an increasing focus on sustainability and environmental outcomes.”

“I look forward to being able to dedicate my full focus to advancing Sparc’s technologies and delivering for our loyal shareholders.”

“I would also like to thank and congratulate Stephen Hunt for his dedication in the role of Executive Chairman and look forward to continuing to work with him and the rest of the Board.”