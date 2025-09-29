Australia’s space sector is being thrust into the international spotlight this week as Sydney hosts the 76th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2025), with more than 7,000 delegates from 90 countries attending.

The event, running from 29 September to 3 October at the International Convention Centre, brings together astronauts, scientists, engineers and industry leaders from around the globe. It marks the first time the Congress has returned to Australia in eight years.

Coinciding with the gathering, the government has confirmed a mandate to begin negotiations on a Cooperative Agreement with the European Space Agency (ESA). If finalised, the deal would provide Australian researchers and businesses with formal access to ESA’s science programs and missions, while opening pathways for European activity in Australia.

In a separate development, Australia has reached agreement with the United States on a treaty-level Space Framework Agreement. This arrangement is expected to create new opportunities for joint projects with NASA and other US partners, further integrating Australia into international space collaborations.

The Australian space industry currently generates $4.6 billion annually and employs 17,000 people. Around 150 local organisations are being showcased in the event’s ‘Australia Zone’, part of an exhibition featuring 450 exhibitors overall.

Minister for industry and innovation and minister for science Tim Ayres said the Congress was an opportunity to demonstrate Australia’s rapid progress.

“IAC 2025 is a terrific opportunity to show the world how much momentum and growth has been achieved in the Australian space sector in the eight years since the Congress was last held here,” he said.

“The exhibition hall will showcase the cutting-edge technologies that Australian space research has developed, important as well for their transformative downstream applications for Australian industries on the threshold of the shift to a high-skilled, less carbon-intensive economy. Strengthening Australia’s international partnerships with NASA and the European Space Agency creates new opportunities for Australian ideas and technologies, improving Australia’s industrial capability, boosting productivity, and building economic resilience.”

Assistant minister for science, technology and the digital economy Andrew Charlton highlighted the wider benefits.

“The space industry delivers vital services to all Australians. It underpins the success of many industries that are critical to growing productivity and securing Australia’s future prosperity,” he said.

Head of the Australian Space Agency, Enrico Palermo, said the strong international turnout reflected confidence in Australia.

“The large turnout for IAC 2025 is testament to the desire for the international space community to collaborate with Australia, as well as the capability that we have to offer,” he said. “This week is a chance to not only show how far our industry has come, but to cement new opportunities that will see it continue to grow for the benefit of all Australians.”