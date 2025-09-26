Australian space technology firm Space Machines Company (SMC) has completed development of its in-house Scintilla propulsion engine, marking a milestone in the nation’s satellite manufacturing capabilities. The 3D-printed engine, designed and built entirely by SMC, has achieved extended burn durations of 65 seconds, 40 restarts and over 1,200 seconds of cumulative testing, exceeding the company’s original performance targets.

Scintilla, which delivers 50 Newtons of thrust at 92 per cent efficiency, is set to power SMC’s Optimus Viper satellite platform for rapid orbital manoeuvring and space domain awareness missions. Executives say the breakthrough demonstrates the benefits of vertical integration, allowing rapid design iteration and removing reliance on external suppliers for propulsion – a capability rarely seen among satellite manufacturers.

“We’ve achieved faster progress than even our most optimistic schedules predicted,” said Rajat Kulshrestha, co-founder and CEO of SMC. “The engine has reached steady-state conditions and demonstrated the ability to run for extended periods – a critical requirement for our satellite operations. We can now run this engine for minutes, limited only by total propellant supply from our tanks.”

Vice president of engineering and mission operations, Ian Partis, emphasised the centrality of propulsion to the company’s strategy. “Propulsion is absolutely core to what Space Machines needs to do,” he said. “The better the propulsion system and the more delta-v available, the greater range of orbits we can access and the faster we can get there. This is so fundamental to our mission that the satellite is essentially a propulsion system with a payload on top.”

The Scintilla design also allows scalability, with architecture capable of delivering 100 to 500 Newtons of thrust with limited modifications. SMC credits its “build-to-learn, learn-to-build” approach for enabling rapid problem-solving and continuous improvement, supported by the co-location of its testing and manufacturing facilities.

“Having everything vertically integrated means we can respond immediately to design changes without external contractor delays,” said Kulshrestha. “When the team identified an issue during testing, they were able to diagnose it within 10 minutes and implement solutions immediately. This kind of responsiveness is impossible when working with external suppliers.”

With engine development finalised, the company is now preparing to integrate Scintilla with flight-grade valves and propellant management systems as it advances towards full subsystem integration. The propulsion system will underpin the Optimus Viper’s focus on manoeuvrability and rapid response in orbit – attributes considered critical for modern space operations.