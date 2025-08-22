Space Machines Company unveils Scintilla propulsion engine

Image: Space Machines Company

Australian space technology company Space Machines Company (SMC) has announced the completion of its in-house Scintilla propulsion engine – a 3D-printed system capable of extended 65-second burns, setting the firm apart from competitors that rely on outsourced propulsion systems.

The engine, developed entirely by SMC’s own propulsion team, has logged over 1,200 seconds of testing time and 40 restarts. It delivers 50 Newtons of thrust while maintaining 92 per cent efficiency, exceeding its initial 90 per cent target.

Rajat Kulshrestha, co-founder and CEO of SMC, said the breakthrough came faster than expected.

“We’ve achieved faster progress than even our most optimistic schedules predicted,” he said. “The engine has reached steady-state conditions and demonstrated the ability to run for extended periods – a critical requirement for our satellite operations. We can now run this engine for minutes, limited only by total propellant supply from our tanks.”

Ian Partis, vice president of engineering and mission operations, explained SMC is designing its Optimus Viper satellite platform around propulsion.

“Propulsion is absolutely core to what Space Machines needs to do. The better the propulsion system and the more delta-v available, the greater range of orbits we can access and the faster we can get there. This is so fundamental to our mission that the satellite is essentially a propulsion system with a payload on top.”

Scintilla progressed through critical design phases and demonstrated several capabilities: 65-second continuous burns, restart functionality for orbital manoeuvres, and a scalable design with potential to increase thrust up to tenfold.

The company’s vertically integrated model has enabled rapid problem-solving.

“Having everything vertically integrated means we can respond immediately to design changes without external contractor delays. When the team identified an issue during testing, they were able to diagnose it within 10 minutes and implement solutions immediately. This kind of responsiveness is impossible when working with external suppliers,” said Kulshrestha.

SMC describes its development process as “build-to-learn, learn-to-build,” with co-located testing and manufacturing facilities that enable swift iteration and continuous improvements.

The Scintilla engine will power the company’s Optimus Viper Rapid Response Vehicle, intended for rapid orbital manoeuvring and space domain awareness missions.

Partis said the achievement underscores what small teams can achieve.

“This achievement demonstrates that small, focused teams can deliver world-class propulsion systems on accelerated timelines. The propulsion-centric design of our Optimus Viper satellite represents a fundamentally different approach to space missions, where manoeuvrability and rapid response are paramount.”