Space Machines Company unveils new space security platform

Image: Space Machines Company

Space Machines Company (SMC) has announced a breakthrough in space security technology with its Optimus Viper, a rapid-response spacecraft variant designed to provide immediate, high-fidelity intelligence and protection for critical space assets.

Operating at distances less than 10 kilometres from target satellites, Optimus Viper delivers detailed and actionable intelligence about critical space infrastructure that, until now, has been impossible.

This announcement signals a fundamental shift in space operations, introducing the world’s first distributed, hyperscale production approach to delivering rapid on-orbit response for both national security and commercial space assets.

“During a time of rapidly evolving threats, space sustainability and security isn’t defined by the size of our systems but by their resilience and adaptability’ said CEO and co-founder of Space Machines Company, Rajat Kulshrestha.

“Optimus Viper will revolutionise how we operate in space by delivering distributed and dynamic capabilities at a fraction of traditional costs. In today’s contested space domain, where billions in critical infrastructure face immediate threats, rapid intelligence and protection capabilities are vital to safeguarding our way of life.”

Building on lessons learned from the launch of SMC’s inaugural satellite, Optimus earlier this year aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Optimus Viper represents a fundamental shift in space security architecture.

This agile 200-kilogram class “space first responder can deploy within 24 hours of launch and operate within 10 kilometres of target satellites, combining enhanced autonomous capabilities with Solstice OS (Space Machines Al-driven orbital operating system) to deliver a dynamic, adaptive space presence that becomes more capable as it scales.

The platform’s multi-mission flexibility enables rapid reconfiguration for different objectives, from space domain awareness to precise orbital monitoring.

In a world-first announcement that democratises access to space asset protection, SMC is introducing commercial pricing for proximity inspection at $2-3M USD per inspection in Low Earth Orbit (LEO)-a fraction of the tens of millions it can cost currently.

This dramatic shift in economics makes advanced space security accessible to both government and commercial operators while supporting the expanding commercial space economy.

SMC plans to expand its Australian manufacturing capabilities to produce Optimus Viper Rapid Response Vehicles (RRV) at speed and scale.

The company will manufacture these sophisticated vehicles for 1/10th the current cost for such capability-a paradigm shift in space economics that makes distributed space security financially viable for the first time.

This approach delivers resilience through increased distributed and dynamic capabilities, an expanded space industrial base, and reduced total cost.