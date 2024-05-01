Space Machines Company backed to combat space debris

Image: Supermelon/ stock.adobe.com

Leading Australian in-space servicing firm Space Machines Company announced the Space Mission for Australia-India’s Technology, Research and Innovation (MAITRI).

The project is funded by an $8.5 million grant from the Australian Government through the Australian Space Agency as a part of the International Space Investment (ISI) India Projects program.

CEO and Co-founder of Space Machines Company, Rajat Kulshrestha, said the Australian-Indian mission is to demonstrate progress towards space debris management and a sustainable space future.

This debris is a result of the proliferation of satellites and poses a threat to both future space ventures and astronaut safety.

“Our vision is to provide long-term ‘Roadside Assistance in Space’, where spacecraft are repaired, refuelled, refurbished, recycled and removed at the end of life,

“By combining Australian innovation with Indian spaceflight heritage, we’ll make important strides in ensuring a safe and sustainable orbital environment for future space activities,” said Kulshrestha.

The mission will showcase advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and sustainability technologies through a close space sector supply chain and research partnership between the two nations.

The Space MAITRI project will likely result in one of the largest ever Australian spacecrafts being built, at around 500kg.

Kulshrestha said he the international collaboration will result in benefits for both nations.

“As an Australian-Indian, I’m especially proud that the Sanskrit word ‘MAITRI’ meaning friendship and goodwill encapsulates the spirit of this pioneering international collaboration,

“By working together, we can protect our orbital environment while fostering commercial opportunities that benefit both nations,” said Kulshrestha.

Space Machines Company is leading the Space MAITRI mission to demonstrate technologies to make space safe and sustainable.

These technologies sustain space, raise awareness, mitigate debris, and improve in-space services. Space MAITRI will incorporate Space Machines Company’s Australian-built orbital servicing vehicle, integrated and launched from India on an Indian Space Research Organisation rocket.

Space Machines Company will now be able to build a further vehicle at its facility in Botany Sydney in partnership with Australian and Indian organisations.

For the Space MAITRI mission, Space Machines Company will partner with Digantara and Ananth Technologies.

Digantara will provide their proprietary optical sensor to image and track resident space objects (RSOs) in low earth orbit to increase sensitivity, tracking accuracy and revisit rates.

Ananth Technologies will contribute engineering expertise and access to cleanroom facilities for integration and testing.