Australian space company Southern Launch has secured $25 million in Series A funding to expand its spaceport infrastructure, increase its workforce and accelerate launch, re-entry and range services.

The funding round was led by Brindabella and Company and includes a $10 million investment from the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC). Other investors include former Macquarie Group CEO and CFO Nicholas Moore, Alex Harvey and Coupland Asset Management.

Southern Launch CEO Lloyd Damp said the investment marked a significant step in strengthening Australia’s sovereign space capability.

“This raise is a major milestone for Southern Launch and a strong vote of confidence in Australia’s sovereign space capability,” Damp said.

“With the backing of world-class investors and the Australian Federal Government through the NRFC, we are scaling infrastructure and capabilities to position Australia as a global leader in launch and re-entry, while unlocking new economic opportunities in low-Earth orbit and beyond.”

Since conducting Australia’s first commercial rocket launch in 2020, Southern Launch has developed infrastructure supporting orbital and suborbital launches, hypersonic flight, spacecraft re-entries and range services. In February 2025, the company facilitated the world’s first commercial spacecraft re-entry at the Koonibba Test Range and has since completed three further re-entries, the latest in May 2026. It also supported NASA’s Artemis II lunar mission earlier this year.

Brindabella & Company CEO Anthony Wilson said the company was well positioned to capitalise on growth across the global space sector.

“Southern Launch is a globally unique business supporting orbital & sub-orbital launch, range testing services for terrestrial & maritime UAS & C-UAS, hypersonic testing, in addition to the burgeoning microgravity drug discovery industry,” Wilson said.

“Southern Launch is well positioned to help Australia become a global centre in the rapidly growing trillion-dollar space economy.”

NRFC CEO David Gall said the investment would strengthen Australia’s strategic capability.

“Southern Launch meets a critical need for rocket launch and re-entry services in the Southern Hemisphere and NRFC investment addresses a global bottleneck in the space industry by securing this sovereign capability for Australia,” Gall said.

The company’s services include launching rockets, testing aerospace technologies and returning spacecraft and space-manufactured materials to Earth, including pharmaceuticals developed in microgravity.

Southern Launch operates the Koonibba Test Range, developed in partnership with the Koonibba Community Aboriginal Corporation, and the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex, both in South Australia.