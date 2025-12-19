Southern Launch has signed an agreement with US-based space company Lux Aeterna to conduct orbital re-entries of reusable satellites at the Koonibba Test Range in South Australia.

Under the contract, two Lux Aeterna Delphi satellites will return to Earth at Koonibba, with the first mission targeted for 2027.

The partnership is intended to support circular space manufacturing and operations by enabling routine return and recovery of spacecraft and payloads.

Lux Aeterna, headquartered in Denver, is developing a reusable satellite platform designed for Low Earth Orbit missions spanning defence, intelligence and commercial applications.

These include technology demonstrations, hypersonic and materials testing, in-orbit servicing and in-space manufacturing. The Delphi platform is engineered to withstand the thermal and structural demands of atmospheric re-entry.

Lux Aeterna founder and chief executive officer Brian Taylor said the partnership was central to validating the company’s technology.

“Lux Aeterna’s mission is to make repeatable space operations as routine as reusable launch services,” he said. “Partnering with Southern Launch enables us to conduct missions at the cadence we require to validate key elements of our reusable satellite platform and deliver outcomes for the broader space community.”

Southern Launch will provide end-to-end services for each re-entry, including regulatory approvals, range operations, air and maritime coordination, and recovery.

Southern Launch chief executive officer Lloyd Damp said the company was well placed to support the missions.

“Southern Launch is the leading range service provider for orbital re-entries globally,” he said. “Lux Aeterna is developing technology that is key for the future of in-space research and technology development, and we look forward to partnering with them to bring their spacecraft back to the Koonibba Test Range safely.”

South Australia’s minister for industry, innovation and science Joe Szakacs welcomed the agreement, saying it reinforced the state’s growing space sector.

The Koonibba Test Range, operated by Southern Launch in partnership with the Koonibba Community Aboriginal Corporation, spans more than 41,000 square kilometres of low-traffic land, making it well suited to spacecraft returns.